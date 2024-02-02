New project to enhance election integrity in Georgia

On 1 February, the International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED) presented the ‘Supporting Free and Fair Election Cycle in Georgia’ project, supported by the European Union.

This initiative comes at a time when Georgia prepares for the 2024 parliamentary elections and 2025 municipal elections.

The main objectives of the project are an active election observation mission, voter information campaigns and support for constructive dialogue between political parties and voters. These efforts are aimed at fostering a culture of accountability, transparency and trust in the electoral process.

“Georgia’s elections hold the potential to reaffirm the country’s commitment to democratic principles and its aspirations to join the European Union,” EU Ambassador to Georgia Pawel Herczynski said. “I am convinced that this project, by conducting election observation, providing knowledge and education to voters and fostering dialogue between the political parties and voters, will greatly assist Georgia’s democratic process.”

The project is a collaborative effort, led by ISFED in partnership with the Georgian Foundation for Strategic and International Studies (GFSIS) and the Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics.

