Submit Release
News Search

There were 804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,157 in the last 365 days.

New project to enhance election integrity in Georgia

On 1 February,  the International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED) presented the ‘Supporting Free and Fair Election Cycle in Georgia’ project, supported by the European Union. 

This initiative comes at a time when Georgia prepares for the 2024 parliamentary elections and 2025 municipal elections.

The main objectives of the project are an active election observation mission, voter information campaigns and support for constructive dialogue between political parties and voters. These efforts are aimed at fostering a culture of accountability, transparency and trust in the electoral process.

“Georgia’s elections hold the potential to reaffirm the country’s commitment to democratic principles and its aspirations to join the European Union,” EU Ambassador to Georgia Pawel Herczynski said. “I am convinced that this project, by conducting election observation, providing knowledge and education to voters and fostering dialogue between the political parties and voters, will greatly assist Georgia’s democratic process.” 

The project is a collaborative effort, led by ISFED in partnership with the Georgian Foundation for Strategic and International Studies (GFSIS) and the Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

New project to enhance election integrity in Georgia

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more