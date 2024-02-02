Moldova: experience the EU’s inner working with Model European Union

Young people interested in European affairs have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the day-to-day operations of the EU institutions through a two-day simulation on 12-14 April at the Moldovan Parliament in Chișinău.

Model European Union Moldova will allow young people aged 16-25 to experience the EU negotiating and decision-making processes firsthand by taking on the roles of Members of the European Parliament and journalists, participating in debates, suggesting amendments, and voting to shape the final resolution.

To mirror the EU legislative process of the European Parliament and discuss relevant issues to the EU agenda, two key topics have been selected: “Lowering the voting age to 16 and the civic participation of young people” and “Media freedom and disinformation.”

Participants can also take part in dedicated workshops focused on decision-making, debate techniques, public speaking skills, and knowledge about the EU institutions, as well as the debated topics.

Registration is open to all young people from Moldova interested in the inner workings of the EU and no prior knowledge or academic background in European politics or law is required. Accommodation will be provided by the organisers on a first come first serve basis as spots are limited.

The deadline for registration is 18 February.

Model EU is organised within the ‘EU4Youth: Youth Engagement and Empowerment’ programme, implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), in collaboration with the EU NEIGHBOURS east programme, the National Youth Council of Moldova and Europe Café with the financial support of the European Union and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany.

Model EU will take place within the context of the European Year of Skills and in conjunction with the European Youth Week 2024 on 12-19 April, organised by the European Commission every second year to celebrate and promote youth engagement, participation and active citizenship all over Europe and beyond.

Find out more:

Model European Union Moldova