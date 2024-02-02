Submit Release
Call: Share your experience on barriers and challenges faced by geological SMEs!

 

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe Party (ALDE), commonly known as the ‘Liberals Group’ in the European Parliament, is interested in testimonials and case studies from small and medium-sized companies that have had trouble starting up or are dealing with specific barriers when doing business in different sectors.

The European Federation of Geologists (EFG) calls all individuals and companies working in geoscience to share their experiences on challenges faced within the sector. EFG will prepare a report based on the testimonials received and will share it with ALDE.

If you would like to share your experience on this topic, please fill in the following survey: http://tinyurl.com/yvtsa9ns

Your feedback will help EFG to better inform Members of the European Parliament about the reality of geological SMEs and their needs.

