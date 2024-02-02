Global Protein Bar Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Protein Bar Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

It will grow to $6.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Protein Bar Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the protein bar market size is predicted to reach $6.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

The growth in the protein bar market is due to the increasing popularity of protein-based diets. North America region is expected to hold the largest protein bar market share. Major players in the protein bar market include Nestlé S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Mars Incorporated, Mondelez International Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Company, Hormel Foods Corporation.

Protein Bar Market Segments

•By Source: Plant-Based, Animal-Based

•By Product: Gluten-Free Protein Bars, Vegetarian Protein Bars, Sports Nutrition Bars, Other Products

•By Protein Content: Low Protein Content, Medium Protein Content, High Protein Content

•By End-User: Adult Male, Adult Female, Other End-User

•By Geography: The global protein bar market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Protein bars are healthy snacks that comprises of plant-based or milk-derived proteins such as hemp, whey, pea, or rice protein. Protein bars includes 2:1 carbohydrate-to-protein ratio for energy and recuperation. Protein bars provide instant energy, that is needed after hectic activity.

