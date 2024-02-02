(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) In this photo taken May 13, 2010, a child holds up a young sheep at the Uyanga soum in Mongolia. A sense of loss and the stench of decay hang over one broad valley after another across Mongolia's vast rangelands.

United States Provides Assistance to Respond to Dzud

February 2, Ulaanbaatar – The U.S. government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing $200,000 (approximately 680 million MNT) through the Mongolian Red Cross Society to respond to the dzud. This funding will provide cash grants, fodder, and fuel to vulnerable Mongolian herder households.

This year’s dzud is among the worst in recent memory, with greater snowfall and extreme temperatures already impacting herder households in more than 50 percent of the country. Approximately 217,000 people are at high risk of losing their livestock and livelihoods.

“Climate change is contributing to more frequent and severe shocks around the world, making it harder for people to recover from disasters like dzuds and prepare for the next shock. The United States will continue to work with the Mongolian government and international partners to build greater resilience and find long-term, green solutions to mitigate the effects of these challenges to the Mongolian economy and the economic livelihoods of Mongolian citizens,” said U.S. Ambassador Richard Buangan.

USAID works year-round to strengthen Mongolia’s resilience against dzuds and other natural disasters. These disaster risk reduction programs include training and support for the Mongolian Red Cross Society, Incident Command System training with the National Emergency Management Agency, and capacity building for livestock disease surveillance.

The U.S. government, through USAID, has been helping Mongolian communities to be more resilient to disasters and better able to handle their impacts. Since 2010, USAID has provided nearly $8 million to support disaster risk reduction programs in Mongolia.

The U.S. government continues to monitor the situation and work with our partners in Mongolia to identify more ways to assist the most vulnerable communities.

