AI in 2024: The Other Side

I’ve made a lot of predictions about how AI will change programming. Hacking code will be less important than understanding problems, we’ll have better tools for generating code, higher-level skills will be more valuable, and so on. All of these are tied together, to some extent. If programmers spend less time writing code, they will have more […]

