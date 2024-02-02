Additive Manufacturing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Additive Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Additive Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the additive manufacturing market size is predicted to reach $41.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%.

The growth in the additive manufacturing market is due to the increasing demand for 3D printing. North America region is expected to hold the largest additive manufacturing market share. Major players in the additive manufacturing market include General Electric Company, ANSYS Inc., Höganäs AB, Greatbatch Inc., Renishaw PLC, Arburg GmbH + Co KG, Stratasys Ltd., EOS GmbH.

Additive Manufacturing Market Segments

• By Technology: Stereolithography, Polyjet Printing, Binder Jetting Printing, Laser Sintering, Electron Beam Melting, Fused Deposition Modeling, Laminated Object Manufacturing, Thermal Dimensional Printing, Other Technologies

• By Material Type: Plastics, Metals, Ceramics, Other Materials

• By Application: Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer Products, Healthcare, Government And Defense, Industrial Or Business Machines, Education And Research, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global additive manufacturing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Additive manufacturing refers to the method of combining materials to create three-dimensional items using three-dimensional (3D) model data. Layer after layer is added in additive manufacturing till the product is finished. The majority of the time, additive manufacturing employs only the materials required for the component, drastically reducing production waste.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Additive Manufacturing Market Characteristics

3. Additive Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Additive Manufacturing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Additive Manufacturing Market Size And Growth

……

27. Additive Manufacturing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Additive Manufacturing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

