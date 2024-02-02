IPT Well Solutions Announces Participation in Panel on Energy Expansion and Decarbonization

Innovative drilling techniques are not just about efficiency; they are increasingly becoming a cornerstone in the implementation of CCUS technologies.”
— Jim Jacobsen, Drilling Manager, IPT Well Solutions
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPT Well Solutions, a leader in the energy industry and the CCUS sector, is proud to announce that its Drilling Manager, Jim Jacobsen, will be participating in the "Produced Water Society 34th Annual Conference & Exhibition" scheduled for February 5-8, 2024, in Houston, Texas. Jacobsen will be a key panelist in the much-anticipated discussion on "Energy Expansion and Decarbonization."

The panel, moderated by Hani Al Khalifa of Saudi Aramco, will feature a diverse group of industry experts, including Brian Bohm from Apache, Rob Bruant from B3, Rajendra Ghimire from Oceanit, and Bryan Caldwell, an experienced energy professional. This panel promises to offer unique and diverse perspectives on the future of energy, focusing on expansion strategies and the critical role of decarbonization.

Jim Jacobsen, with his extensive experience and proficiency in drilling operations and management, is expected to bring valuable insights to the discussion.

Jacobsen states, "Innovative drilling techniques are not just about efficiency; they are increasingly becoming a cornerstone in the implementation of CCUS technologies. By optimizing drilling operations, we can significantly enhance the effectiveness of carbon capture and storage, playing a vital role in global decarbonization efforts."

IPT Well Solutions is also at the forefront of advancements in reservoir modeling and Class VI permitting, essential components in the effective implementation of CCUS projects. These efforts demonstrate the company's commitment to leading-edge solutions in environmental stewardship and sustainable energy practices.

The "Produced Water Society 34th Annual Conference & Exhibition" is a premier event that brings together professionals and experts from across the energy industry to discuss challenges, innovations, and strategies for the future. IPT Well Solutions' involvement in this event highlights its role as a forward-thinking player in the drive towards a more sustainable energy future.

About

IPT Well Solutions, formerly Integrated Petroleum Technologies, is an independent engineering consulting and wellsite supervision firm in business for 30 years. We serve clients in oil and gas, municipal and industrial wastewater, and carbon capture & storage. We provide comprehensive engineering and field supervision services, leveraging our experience with thousands of oil and gas wells across the major basins and hundreds of wastewater disposal wells. No matter what issues you are facing, IPT Well Solutions understands what it takes to maximize your success.

IPT Well Solutions

