DCR News Release – Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation ceremony recognizes Keoni Ana as a Blue Zones Project Approved-Worksite

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 31, 2024

Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation ceremony recognizes Keoni Ana as a Blue Zones Project Approved-Worksite

HONOLULU — Staff at the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) Keoni Ana building today celebrated its certification as a Blue Zones Project-Approved worksite.

The Blue Zones Project is a community-led initiative by the Hawai‘i Medical Service Association (HMSA) focused on enhancing the well-being of the people of Hawai‘i.

Director Tommy Johnson of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation as well as honored guests Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and Tia Hartsock, Executive Director of the Office of Wellness and Resilience – Office of the Governor, congratulated Keoni Ana staff for their achievement.

The celebration comes a few months after the department was approved as a Blue Zones Project-Approved worksite while it was still the Department of Public Safety (PSD). The department was redesignated as the new DCR and the Law Enforcement Division, which was a part of PSD, became the separate and new Department of Law Enforcement, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

The department earned its certification after it completed evidence-based best practices centered on employee health and wellness. A May 2023 Health and Wellness Fair conducted by PSD, and RealAge Test data results, inspired employees to set a goal to become Blue Zones-approved. They formed walking groups and implemented changes in the office environment to boost overall wellness.

Melanie Martin, DCR Deputy Director of Administration who spearheaded efforts, said, “The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is committed to the health and wellness of our employees. As the Deputy Director of Administration, I believe that the Blue Zones Project approval is just the beginning of DCR’s journey to providing a healthy work environment for its staff who work tirelessly to serve the public.”

Martin began working with Blue Zones Project Hawai‘i’s Worksite Lead Cyrus Howe in 2018.

“Being BZP-approved instills a sense of pride among our staff, and it motivates our employees to stay on the path to wellness,” Martin said, noting DCR plans to expand its wellness program to its facilities across the islands.

For more information on the Blue Zones Project, visit: https://info.bluezonesproject.com/bzphawaii.

