Employers and CRAs Must Use Updated FCRA "Summary of Consumer Rights Form" by March 20, 2024

Employers and consumer reporting agencies (CRAs) should take note that the mandatory compliance deadline to implement the updated Summary of Consumer Rights Form (officially titled "A Summary of Your Rights Under the Fair Credit Reporting Act") is quickly approaching on March 20, 2024. The new version of the form, which was initially published by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) in March 2023, is required by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) to be provided to applicants and employees before any adverse action is taken on the basis of a background check and with every pre-adverse action notice. The CFPB has provided versions of the updated form in English and Spanish.

