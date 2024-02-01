Gender Action Plan III: Country Level Implementation Plan – Armenia

The Country Level Implementation Plan (CLIP) for 2021-2025 is a document which covers both the programmatic and political commitments of the European Union and proposes specific actions and initiatives for promoting gender equality in the Republic of Armenia.

The CLIP is based on the Multi-annual Indicative Program (MIP) 2021-2027, the Human Rights Country Strategy 2021-2024, the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the Road Map for Civil Society and the Gender Action Plan III. The Gender Country Profile was elaborated with the EU4Gender Helpdesk through various consultations with the government gender focal points, civil society organisations, representatives of the EU Members States and representatives of United Nations agencies.

This document was updated last November 2023. (See attached version)

The priority areas of EU cooperation with Armenia financed under the MIP are:

• Resilient, sustainable and integrated economy;

• Accountable institutions, rule of law and security;

• Environmental and climate resilience;

• Resilient digital transformation;

• Resilient, fair and inclusive society.

The overall objectives of the EU action for gender equality and women’s empowerment in Armenia are:

1. to ensure freedom from all forms of gender-based violence;

2. to strengthen economic and social rights and empower girls and women’s advancing for equal participation in leadership and gender equality in education;

3. to integrate the women, peace and security agenda;

4. to promote gender equality in the green and digital transformation.