Gov. Lee Names Tennessee Supreme Court Appointee

Thursday, February 01, 2024 | 02:52pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Mary L. Wagner to the Tennessee Supreme Court.

“Mary is a highly qualified judge who will bring significant experience to the Tennessee Supreme Court,” said Gov. Lee. “Her understanding and respect for the rule of law and commitment to the conservative principles of judicial restraint make her well-suited for the state’s highest court, and I am proud to appoint her to this position.”

Mary L. Wagner is currently a circuit court judge for the 30th Judicial District, which covers Shelby County. She previously served as an associate at Rice, Amundsen & Caperton, PLLC and taught as an adjunct professor at The University of Memphis School of Law.

Wagner earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Colorado at Boulder and J.D. at the University of Memphis School of Law. Wagner will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Roger A. Page, effective August 31.

This judicial appointment is subject to confirmation by the General Assembly.

