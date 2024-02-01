Submit Release
Bespoke Software Announces Affordable Custom Software for UK Businesses That Have Grown Beyond Legacy Applications

Stuart Elliott

Stuart Elliott

Firm provides affordable web-based, custom software that is 100% unique to the needs of virtually any business

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bespoke Software, provider of custom software, today announced that it is able to create web-based software to improve the workflow and productivity for firms that have outgrown legacy applications or generic software. Other clients work with Bespoke Software because they cannot find an existing solution or because their businesses have unique requirements. The company can typically develop its solutions in a matter of weeks, making the service affordable to most businesses.

“My passion at Bespoke Software is to create completely unique, user-friendly, secure and scalable web applications that meet the needs and expectations of my clients,” said Stuart Elliott, Managing Director of Bespoke Software. “The software should ‘fit around the client and not the other way around,’ which means if someone has a great idea, no matter who they are, they should have the opportunity to make that idea a reality.”

Bespoke Software’s goal is to make custom software development affordable and accessible to as many businesses as possible. Bespoke Software makes it possible for clients to replace their spreadsheets and old legacy software with a Bespoke web-based system. It is accessible on desktops, tablets and a variety of other devices. Further to this goal, the company’s custom solutions can integrate popular off-the-shelf tools and platforms. New, unique software will be designed for a particular client and can be integrated with the existing software that they may be running e.g; Dropbox, Google, Harvest, MailChimp, Microsoft, PayPal, QuickBooks, Sage, Stripe, Vimeo, WordPress, or Xero.

The company was successful in its goal of producing a web-based framework, which includes the most popular and necessary platform features, “out-of-the-box." With agile coding, honed for six years, Bespoke Software can then rapidly create customer software for its clients in a matter of weeks, rather than years.

About Stuart Elliott
The Managing Director is a veteran software developer with deep skills in PHP, Laravel, Angular, Vue.js, WordPress, Magento, REST, and API integration. He is well-known in the industry as an experienced system architect, project manager and consultant.

For more information visit https://bespokeuk.com

