UHS deploys Cutting-Edge Robotic Cleaning Technology developed by CenoBots

Austin, Texas, (ANTARA/PRNewswire) - CenoBots is excited to announce its partnership with UHS from San Antonio, a valued hospital system partner, for deploying cleaning robots. The deployment is also being carried out in collaboration with Hellogard Robotics. This collaboration serves as a testament to the power of industry innovation and teamwork between Cenobots. By embracing this cutting-edge technology, UHS is setting a precedent and demonstrating forward thinking approaches to EVS solutions within Healthcare. This strategic partnership not only enhances the quality of life for visitors and patients, but also provides an innovative tool to assist the UHS EVS team in maintaining their expansive facility.

David Harris from UHS expressed, "The functionality of the two robots we've procured from CenoBots has been a game-changer for us, maintaining high cleaning standards in our high-traffic area. It's incredibly user-friendly and effective that can easily help immediately. The scrubber is also a good machine. It has significantly improved our floor care. Our site has about 3 to 4 different floor types that the robot cleans daily. Our hospital has an enormous square footage with hundreds and hundreds of people walking through each floor 24 hours a day. The two robots have kept up with our demands and has also brought enjoyment with staff and visitors. This investment has truly been invaluable for our hospital. I highly recommend CenoBots and the service they provide."

Furthermore, David talked about the amazing customer service from CenoBots. They have answered all our calls and messages with prompt responsiveness, whether it be small questions or have large requests, and they have always followed through.

At CenoBots, we take pride in delivering top-notch customer service and cutting-edge robotic solutions to meet the diverse needs of our clients. We are honored to receive such high praise from a reputable health system like UHS and are committed to continuing to exceed expectations in every aspect of our business.

