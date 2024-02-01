BPW St. Kitts Women’s Wellness Clinics Continue to be Well Received by the Public

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (01 February 2024) – The Business and Professional Women (BPW), St. Kitts has partnered with the Ministry of Health, and the St. Kitts and Nevis Medical and Dental Association to administer one of their flagship initiatives the ‘Women’s Wellness Clinics’. This year, clinics were held at the Newtown Health Centre, the Basseterre Health Centre and the Sandy Point Medical Centre on Saturdays from 7:00 am to 11:30 am during the month of January 2024, world cervical cancer month. An additional clinic has been added to the schedule, to take place on Saturday 3rd February at the St. Peters Health Centre.

Dr Jenson Morton, The Director of Health Institutions in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis visited the clinic held this past Saturday at the Sandy Point Medical Centre. He indicated that “this initiative is an important one, as it brings about more awareness of the professional services offered by the Health Centres across the Federation and I am hopeful that more persons would visit the health centres throughout the year for health screening and wellness checks.” He thanked BPW, St. Kitts for introducing such an important campaign and encouraged the adult public to visit the St. Peter’s Health centre on 3 February from 7:00 am to 11:30 am for the 4th in the series of clinics and to take advantage of the free screening and tests being offered.

In addition to Cervical Cancer Screening (pap smear test), the nurses will also conduct breast/chest examinations, blood pressure testing; height, weight, and body mass index, diabetes screening. Rapid testing for HIV will also be available at the Clinic this Saturday.