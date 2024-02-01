Digital Virtual Fragrance Market Growth Expected to See Next Level: ScentAir, Aromajoin, Olfactif
Digital Virtual Fragrance Market will witness a 28.6% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2030
Stay up to date with Digital Virtual Fragrance Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF MI introduces new research on Digital Virtual Fragrance covering the micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2024-2030). The Digital Virtual Fragrance explores a comprehensive study of various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales, and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists of both qualitative and quantitative detailing.
— Nidhi Bhawsar
Some of the major key players profiled in the study are ScentAir (United States), Aromajoin Corporation (Japan), Olfactif (United States), Scent Sciences Corporation (United States), Olfactory Biosciences Corp. (United States),Moodo (Israel), Alpha Aromatics (United States), Aromyx Corporation (United States), Air Aroma (Australia), AroFly (France), Scentbird (United States).
The global Digital Virtual Fragrance market size is expanding at robust growth of 28.6%, sizing up market trajectory from USD 4.04 Billion in 2023 to USD 536.10000000000002 Billion by 2029.
Definition:
The "Digital Virtual Fragrance Market" is a market segment or industry niche that leverages digital technologies and virtual experiences to transform and enhance various aspects of the fragrance industry. This market focuses on creating and delivering fragrance-related products, services, or experiences that are primarily digital or virtual in nature, catering to consumer preferences, needs, and trends in the digital age.
On the off chance that you are engaged with the industry or expect to be, at that point this investigation will give you a complete perspective. It's crucial you stay up with the latest sectioned by Applications [Consumers, Businesses], Product Types [Virtual Fragrance Creation Software, Hardware Devices] and some significant parts of the business.
Market Drivers:
Increasing consumer demand for personalized experiences
Technological advancements such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR)
Market Opportunities:
The realm of sustainability over the globe creates opportunity
The digital platforms offers an opportunity for fragrance brands
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
Digital Virtual Fragrance Market by Key Players: ScentAir (United States), Aromajoin Corporation (Japan), Olfactif (United States), Scent Sciences Corporation (United States), Olfactory Biosciences Corp. (United States),Moodo (Israel), Alpha Aromatics (United States), Aromyx Corporation (United States), Air Aroma (Australia), AroFly (France), Scentbird (United States)
Digital Virtual Fragrance Market by Geographical Analysis:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
