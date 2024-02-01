Senator Hughes and Conshohocken Officials Celebrate $1.4M for Local Infrastructure

February 1, 2024 − Montgomery County, PA − Senator Vincent Hughes was joined by members of Conshohocken Borough Council and the Sewer Authority to celebrate a $1.4M state investment in the borough’s wastewater system. The H2O PA Grant will be used for a project to modernize the borough’s sewer infrastructure.

“This investment in Conshohocken’s water system relates directly to residents and businesses in this area,” said Senator Hughes. “When we invest in local water infrastructure, we’re ensuring the quality of water and the reliability of our systems without passing the cost on to residents. And we’re also making a positive impact for our environment.”

Tina Sokolowski, Borough Council President and Sewer Authority Chair, and Representative Greg Scott also spoke during the press conference to emphasize the importance of this investment and the great work of both the Sewer Authority and Borough Council.

“When you elect people like the folks standing here today, you lift up leaders who advocate for residents of Conshohocken every day,” said Representative Greg Scott. “We are a team that’s committed to making sure the borough has the smart, growth investments it needs.”

“I’d like to recognize the dedication of all the behind the scenes folks who work hard for our community, and I’d like to thank Senator Hughes and Representative Scott for helping us secure this funding. As Conshohocken becomes more and more of a hub for Montgomery County, we need to continue investing in our area to support its growth and development,” explained Tina Sokolowski.

A full video of the check presentation is available online.