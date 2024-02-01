Submit Release
Man died after hit by a vehicle at Bahai area

An injured victim was unconsciously bashed by thieves, tried to run across the road for his life but unfortunately was hit by a vehicle and died later at the National Referral Hospital (NRH).

Director National Traffic Department (NTD), Superintendent William Foufaka said the NTD of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) have been investigating the fatal accident that has happened recently at Bahai bus stop.

Director Foufaka said the deceased with other two friends were walking down a westerly direction walk path at the Bahai bus stop and met a group of boys and decided to cross the road to easterly direction.

Superintendent Foufaka said the trio decided to walk across the road avoiding them but three boys quickly approached them from the back and one of them grabbed a speaker (music box) owned by the deceased.

NTD Director Mr. Foufaka said it was alleged that the deceased tightly held on to the speaker while another suspect hit the deceased on his left hand, back shoulder and he fell unconsciously onto the ground.

Director Foufaka said the deceased managed to stand up after being unconscious and tried to run across the road for his life but was unfortunately hit by a running vehicle on the east bound lane.

Mr. Foufaka said the other two friends of the deceased escaped thinking that the deceased also escaped from the suspects.

The driver (defendant) in relation to the fatal accident was arrested and charged while the thieves (suspects) who physically assaulted the deceased resulting in fatal accident are still at large.

