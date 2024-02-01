Submit Release
Nominations Open for Philanthropy Roundtable’s 2024 Simon-DeVos Prize

WASHINGTON – February 1, 2024 – Philanthropy Roundtable announced nominations are open for its annual Simon-DeVos Prize for Philanthropic Leadership. This Prize honors a living philanthropist who has shown exemplary leadership through charitable giving with a $200,000 award to the winner’s charitable organization of choice.  

Sponsored by the William E. Simon Foundation and DeVos Family Foundation, the Prize aims to inspire more Americans to sustain our nation’s rich tradition of private charitable giving

“Each year, the Simon-DeVos Prize recognizes exceptional philanthropic leaders who are making a difference in their communities and helping people achieve the American dream,” said Christie Herrera, president and CEO of Philanthropy Roundtable. “We are so grateful to the Simon and DeVos families for their generous support of the Prize, which allows us to highlight the power of philanthropy in achieving results.” 

The Prize highlights the values proven to strengthen communities and improve individual lives: personal responsibility, resourcefulness, volunteerism, scholarship, individual freedom, faith in God and helping people help themselves. 

Nominations for the Simon-DeVos Prize are welcome through March 1, 2024, and can be submitted here. A selection committee will review the nominations, and the Prize will be presented at the Roundtable’s Annual Meeting in October before a large audience of donors. 


About the Simon-DeVos Prize for Philanthropic Leadership 

The Simon-DeVos Prize recognizes philanthropic excellence and aims to inspire more Americans to sustain our nation’s rich philanthropic tradition. It is generously funded by the William E. Simon Foundation and the DeVos Family Foundation


About Philanthropy Roundtable  

Philanthropy Roundtable is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to building and sustaining a vibrant American philanthropic movement that strengthens our free society. To achieve this vision, Philanthropy Roundtable pursues a mission to foster excellence in philanthropy, protect philanthropic freedom and help donors advance liberty, opportunity and personal responsibility. 

For media inquiries, please contact media@philanthropyroundtable.org


