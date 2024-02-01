Karma Water and rePurpose Global Unite in Multi-Year Partnership to Combat Ocean-Bound Plastic
Karma Water pledges to remove over 2.5 million pounds of ocean-bound plastic by 2028
Our pledge aligns with our mission to create a cleaner planet and working with rePurpose Global ensures we can have a verifiable impact.”PITTSFORD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karma Water and rePurpose Global, the world’s leading Plastic Action Platform, have established a multi-year partnership. This collaboration capitalizes on Karma Water's ongoing sustainability efforts and rePurpose Global's expertise in plastic action. Karma Water, a leading functional beverage brand, embodies the ethos that positive actions yield positive outcomes – a belief reflected in its pledge to reducing ocean-bound plastic.
— C.J. Rapp
Karma Water's commitment to a cleaner planet aligns seamlessly with rePurpose Global's mission to reduce waste, revive lives, and restore nature's balance. The partnership actively addresses low-value plastic waste, contributing to the reduction of pollution in waterways and oceans.
"Partnering with rePurpose Global is a pivotal step in Karma Water's journey to help solve plastic waste. Our pledge aligns with our mission to create a cleaner planet and working with rePurpose Global ensures we can have a verifiable impact," said CJ Rapp, Co-Founder and CEO of Karma Water.
Svanika Balasubramanian, CEO & Co-Founder of rePurpose Global, shared her enthusiasm, stating, "Addressing sustainability demands a sincere commitment, thoughtful strategies, and precise execution. We are delighted to partner with Karma Water, an innovative brand that resonates with our principles, in addressing ocean-bound plastic on land before it turns into waste."
The partnership is global in scope starting with two locations in the first year: Project Hara Kal in Kerala, India, and Project Segara Kerthi in Bali, Indonesia. Concentrating on the development of new waste infrastructure, the collaboration includes recycling facility upgrades in India and expanding collection networks in Bali. These efforts aim to improve health and safety standards for local waste workers. To date, rePurpose’s impact projects have recovered over 50 million pounds of nature-bound plastic.
In addition to this partnership, Karma Water introduced a reusable bottle designed for their patented PushCap technology in 2023 as part of their direct-to-consumer sustainable Hydration Kits. In the first 8 months, Karma customers choosing the Hydration Kits collectively saved over 67,000 single-use bottles.
For more information about Karma Water's partnership with rePurpose Global, visit www.drinkkarma.com/sustainability.
Kelley Bridenbaugh
Karma Water
Kelley.Bridenbaugh@drinkkarma.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok
YouTube