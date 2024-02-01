Submit Release
Artbox: Online creative incubator for Armenian artists 

Creative individuals and teams in Armenia are invited to apply to the EU-funded Artbox Incubator, an eight-week online creative incubator.

Participation in the incubator is a chance to learn from business leaders and well-known cultural figures. The programme helps to develop a comprehensive package for creative projects. The most interesting projects will be able to receive a grant of €10,000 for realisation.

The deadline for applications is 29 February. 

Artbox is developed by Creative Armenia, funded by the European Union in Armenia, and launched in partnership with AGBU Armenia within the framework of the KATAPULT Creative Accelerator Programme.

