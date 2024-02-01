Youth on the Move: learn how to prepare for international mobility

Eurodesk, in collaboration with the Erasmus Student Network (ESN), will be hosting a webinar on 14 February to prepare young people looking to move abroad.

Both organisations will present practical publications they have prepared for youth interested in international mobility opportunities, namely Eurodesk’s ‘Time to Mind. A guide to handling your mental health when going abroad’ and ESN’s ‘Erasmus: A Complete Guide’.

Speakers include Flor Patricia Medina Muñoz, Eurodesk Brussels Link’s Audiovisual and Campaigns Officer who is in charge of the #TimeToMind mental health campaign, and ESN’s Communication Manager Lina Mohorić.

The event will take place on Zoom between 11:00-12:30 AM CET. Participants are welcome to register online. There is no strict deadline.

As the six Eastern Partner countries are partners of the Erasmus+ programme, participants from the region are welcome to take part and have the opportunity to attend and organise Erasmus+ mobility projects and courses.

Eurodesk is a European youth information network created to support the European Union’s Erasmus+ programme by making information on learning mobility comprehensive and accessible to young people and those who work with them.

The Erasmus Student Network is an international association working for the creation of a more mobile and flexible education environment in over a thousand higher education institutions in Europe. It is supported by the Erasmus+ programme of the European Union and the European Youth Foundation of the Council of Europe.

