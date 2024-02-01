State Employees’ Charitable Campaign Opens 2024 Application Opportunity

Championing Causes, Transforming Lives: Delaware Nonprofits Encouraged to Apply to the SECC

DOVER, Del.— The State Employees’ Charitable Campaign (SECC) Steering Committee invites Delaware nonprofit organizations to submit an application to participate in the 2024 campaign. Applications must be submitted by March 31, 2024.

In partnership with the United Way of Delaware, the SECC is the primary charitable platform for state employees and retirees to give back to their communities by supporting Delaware nonprofit organizations that provide services to families, children, and adults. In the 2023 SECC, state employees provided much-needed funding to 156 charitable organizations. The 2024 SECC runs September 1 through October 31, 2024.

“Year after year, state employees have demonstrated they are generous with their time and contributions to the SECC,” said Governor John Carney. “Over the past seven years, I have been committed to building on the success of the State Employees’ Charitable Campaign. We are determined to make the 2024 campaign the most impactful one yet.”

Secretary of the Department of Human Resources, Claire DeMatteis, who serves as Chair of the SECC, said, “I encourage nonprofit organizations in our state to continue to participate in this annual charitable campaign so we can reach even more Delawareans who need our support.”

Interested charities must submit their application by 11:59 p.m. on, Sunday, March 31, 2024. Access the application here. To learn if your organization is eligible to participate, please review the information on the Resources for Charities page of the SECC website.

For more information, contact Anna Davis, Statewide SECC Coordinator, by email at SECC@delaware.gov or call (302) 735-6300.

