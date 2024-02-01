Mineral Point Audit Scores Poor

(Mineral Point, MO) Missouri State Auditor, Scott Fitzpatrick, is releasing a rating of poor for the petition audit of the Village of Mineral Point. Fitzpatrick says the audit showed the failure of the village to send bills to residents of the village for their utility services.
