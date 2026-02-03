Auditor Fitzpatrick heeds the call of citizens by launching an audit of the City of Smithville

02/03/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick is answering the call of more than 750 residents of the City of Smithville, who have officially requested a state audit of city government operations. Fitzpatrick announced today that his office will conduct a performance audit of the municipality that will commence with a meeting with city officials on Tuesday, February 3.

"Hundreds of residents of Smithville have made it clear they believe a performance audit is necessary to provide an objective review of the city's level of efficiency, accountability, and transparency. While some may point to the annual financial statement audits the city receives as being sufficient, it's important to understand a performance audit of this nature is the best way to make government more effective, more responsive to taxpayers, and less susceptible to fraud," said Auditor Fitzpatrick. "I appreciate the people of Smithville who took the time to collect the signatures necessary to initiate this petition audit and I want them to know we take this duty very seriously. We will spend the coming months performing a detailed review of city operations that will give taxpayers a better understanding of how their city government is performing, and how it can improve."

Residents of the City of Smithville needed 750 valid signatures to trigger the audit and were able to collect 755.

This marks the first time the City of Smithville has been audited by the Missouri State Auditor's Office. However, the State Auditor's Office has previously conducted citizen-initiated audits of the Smithville R-II School District and the Smithville Fire Protection District.

Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit of the City of Smithville to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline by dialing 800-347-8597, by emailing moaudit@auditor.mo.gov, or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.