Transportation Committee Releases Bill Allowing for Issuance of Mobile Driver’s Licenses, ID Cards

TRENTON – In an effort to keep moving New Jersey forward, the Senate Transportation Committee released legislation sponsored by Senator Nellie Pou and Committee Chair Patrick Diegnan that would require the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission to create and issue a mobile driver’s license and mobile identification (ID) card to an individual who voluntarily requests one.

The bill would define a “mobile electronic communication device” to mean any mobile device capable of communication or other transmission of information and would include, but not be limited to, a cellular telephone, wireless tablet, any device with Internet capability, or other wireless communication device.

“mDLs are the future in regard to official licenses and proof of identity,” said Senator Pou (D-Passaic/Bergen). “The overwhelming majority of Americans own a cellphone of some kind and use their electronic devices in all areas of their everyday lives. Staying in step with these technological advances will help us stay current in a 21st century world.”

The bill follows up on recommendations from MVC’s 2016 ‘Mobile Driver’s License Feasibility Study,’ which found that the technology exists in order to create a digital license, and that nearly 70 percent of New Jerseyans would be willing to pay to take advantage of the opportunity.

“New Jersey needs to stay ahead of the game when it comes to digital licensing and other emerging technologies,” said Senator Diegnan (Middlesex). “Any law we can implement to make life more convenient for citizens looking to update their licenses and conduct other business is a big win for the state.”

Under the bill, the MVC would not begin to issue the mobile licenses and ID cards until six years after the date of enactment.

The bill, S-1297, was released from committee by a vote of 5-0.