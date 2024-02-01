Statement from Senate Gordon Johnson on the Death of U.S. Army Sergeant William Rivers

TRENTON – “Last weekend, three U.S. Army Reservists paid the ultimate sacrifice when a drone attacked their base in Jordan. It is with profound sorrow to learn that among them was Sergeant William Rivers of Willingboro. I send my deepest condolences to Sergeant Rivers’ family and friends as they face this tragic loss.

“Our servicemembers abroad face great danger, with dozens of attacks against U.S. forces in recent weeks. I ask that all Americans keep Sergeant Rivers and our servicemembers in their thoughts during these perilous times. Their valor and bravery should never be forgotten.”