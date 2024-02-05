PDQ Releases State of System Administration Report

Data from over 1,600 survey respondents shows IT industry trends.

SOUTH SALT LAKE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PDQ, an IT software company, released its annual report on IT industry trends, demographics, salaries, tools, and more. The 2024 State of Sysadmin surveyed more than 1,600 IT professionals to gather insights into their current perspectives, concerns, and experiences.

• Over 40% of IT professionals in the financial services sector report feeling more stressed than last year.

• As in years past, most sysadmins plan to stay at their jobs. However, those in technology are particularly committed to their current positions, up from 73% in 2023 to 81% in 2024.

• Sysadmins in the healthcare industry increasingly expect their budgets to grow, whereas more and more sysadmins in education fear their budgets may shrink.

• Career growth and burnout top the list of sysadmin career concerns.

• Sysadmins increasingly oversee fleets of 1,000 or more devices. Thankfully, IT team sizes are also growing.

To learn more about what’s happening in the IT industry, read the full 2024 State of Sysadmin report and tune in to the live PDQ webcast on February 8 at 12 p.m. (ET) for a special episode highlighting our findings.

About PDQ

Founded in 2001 and based in South Salt Lake, Utah, PDQ is an industry leader in software and IT asset management. Our products help IT professionals across small and large companies seamlessly automate patch management and other software deployment while managing hardware, software, and configuration data for Windows and Apple devices. For more information, please visit www.pdq.com.