The 16th Global CSR & ESG Summit and Awards 2024: A Confluence of Sustainability Excellence

Hosted at Novotel Hotel Thai Ha Hanoi, the summit brings together industry leaders, thought pioneers, and sustainability enthusiasts for a three-day exploration of groundbreaking strategies, innovative solutions, and collaborative initiatives shaping the future of CSR and ESG. Participants can engage in insightful discussions, gain actionable insights, and network with like-minded professionals globally.

Key Summit Highlights:

• Pre-Summit Integrated Reporting Workshop: Led by renowned sustainability expert Prof. Geoffrey Williams, this workshop on April 24 2024, strives to encourage integrated thinking and reporting opportunities by using integrated thinking to write an integrated report.

• Thought-Provoking Presentations and Panels: Expert speakers and panel discussions will tackle pressing issues, emerging trends, and best practices in the CSR and ESG landscape. Allowing for discussions and a deeper understanding of current policies and strategies.

• Awards Ceremony: Recognizing and celebrating organisations that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to sustainable practices, the awards ceremony promises to be a highlight of the summit.

• Interactive Networking: Participants will have the opportunity to connect with industry peers and experts, forge new collaborations, and exchange ideas during dedicated networking sessions.

• Business/Eco/Cultural Tour: Held on 26 April 2024, participants can join this curated experience to learn more about the rich tapestry of history, vibrant cultural landmarks, and the delightful local charm that defines this enchanting city. Explore iconic landmarks, and savour the unique atmosphere.

Global CSR & ESG Awards 2024:

The premier awards initiative in Asia acknowledges excellence in CSR and ESG, commending companies for their outstanding, inventive, and internationally acclaimed products, services, projects, and initiatives executed, either presently or in the past. These endeavours serve as a testament to and spotlight the companies’ dedication towards achieving their objectives in the realms of CSR and ESG.

The award categories for this year are:

• Best Environmental Excellence Award

• Best Community Programme Award

• Excellence In Provision Of Literacy & Education Award

• Empowerment Of Women Award

• Best Workplace Practises

• CSR & ESG Leadership Award

• Product Excellence Award Product Excellence Award

• Best CEO

• Best Corporate Communications & Investors Relations Team

This year, we also have award categories recognising the companies at the forefront of their respective industries and countries.

The award categories are:

• Best In Singapore

• Best In Thailand

• Best In Indonesia

• Best In Cambodia

• Best In Viet Nam

• Best In Philippines

For media partnerships and media passes, please contact:

Celestia Cheng (Ms.), Marketing Manager

HP: +65 9738 7487

Email: marketing@pinnaclegroup.global