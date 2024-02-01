Budget Direct Insurance Sets the Benchmark in Digital Transformation

Singapore, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Budget Direct Insurance , an acclaimed industry leader, proudly asserts its position at the forefront of digital transformation for elevated customer service, backed by a proven track record of innovation.

As one of Singapore's pioneering tech-driven insurers, Budget Direct Insurance adopted the Singpass Mobile login service, enabling customers to seamlessly access their online insurance accounts. Additionally, the company emerged as an early adopter of Myinfo, streamlining the car insurance quoting process by leveraging data from government sources.

The recent integration of PayNow QR (and SGQR) further enhances the customer experience, offering a convenient platform that simplifies payment, making it an efficient and user-friendly choice for Budget Direct customers when it comes to buying insurance. PayNow extends to the claims process too, allowing instant payouts for approved motor and travel claims through electronic fund transfers. In addition to these advancements, Budget Direct Insurance maintains one of the fastest quote processes, providing indicative quotes within a mere 30 seconds.

The integration of PayNow QR provides an efficient and user-friendly choice for Budget Direct customers when it comes to buying insurance.

Another technological stride by Budget Direct is the introduction of the SMS policy purchase and renewal option. This feature ensures a faster and more secure process, allowing customers to reply to an SMS for instant policy purchase or renewal.

Simon Birch, CEO of Budget Direct Insurance, remarked, "As Singapore propels itself toward becoming a smart nation, we lead the way as a truly smart insurer. Our commitment to embracing and implementing technological advances reflects in our customer-centric approach and consistently low premium prices."

In the pursuit of next-generation customer service, Budget Direct Insurance has partnered with Genesys, a global leader in cloud customer experience solutions. The company has introduced cutting-edge call routing systems, enabling efficient matching of customers with the most suitable executives. Instant customer identification ensures a personalised experience, supported by an advanced knowledge base for streamlined issue resolution. Budget Direct Insurance offers a multi-channel experience across voice, SMS, email and social media, fostering enhanced customer engagement.

CEO Simon Birch emphasised, "We continuously refine our digital processes to equip our award-winning team with the tools necessary for an enriched customer experience, as reflected in the five-star feedback and reviews from our satisfied customers."

About Budget Direct Insurance

Budget Direct Insurance is an award-winning online digital insurance company for car, motorcycle, and travel. It is part of an international group which provides insurance solutions for millions of policyholders worldwide. Their brands include Compare the Market in the UK, Budget Direct in Australia, and Telesure in South Africa.

Source: Budget Direct Insurance Singapore

Reporter: PR Wire

Editor: PR Wire

Copyright © ANTARA 2024