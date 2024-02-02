grape. Co., Ltd. Launches “Umami bites,” a Web Media Platform for Inbound Tourists

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- grape. Co., Ltd., operator of the web media grape (Head Office: Yokohama City; President and CEO: Masaki Miyake; part of the Fuji Media Holdings, Nippon Broadcasting Group), has launched Umami bites, a web media platform dedicated to dining and tourism information, catering to inbound tourists (visitors to Japan) in five languages.

Leveraging the media development expertise cultivated through grape, the platform aims to meet the increasing demand for inbound tourism in the post-COVID era. It provides information on dining experiences, shopping, accommodation, and tourist spots, all from the perspective of our resident foreign writers.

In response to the surge in tourists visiting Japan from neighboring Asian countries, Umami bites has expanded its language offerings to include Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) and Korean, in addition to Japanese and English, totaling five languages.

Additionally, we have expanded overseas through social media. Within approximately one month of starting full-scale operations, our YouTube channel has garnered 35,000 subscribers. On TikTok and other social media platforms, we have acquired over 15,000 followers in total, generating significant traction.

We actively accept orders for sponsored articles that are ideal for corporate inbound strategies. For instance, we have already received an order from ASAHI BREWERIES, LTD.

to write a sponsored article for their Super Dry Nama Jokki Can aimed at foreigners, achieving better-than-expected results and marking an excellent start.

Moving forward, Umami bites will continue to actively publish articles beneficial for inbound tourists before and during their trips, and leverage the strengths of the Fujisankei Communications Group by coordinating with various media, further contributing to the revitalization of the inbound tourism economy.

About the web media “grape”:

The concept of grape (https://grapee.jp/) is to provide “5 minutes” that stir your heart.

A Japanese-language web media that captures and delivers overlooked everyday events and trending news from a unique perspective only grape can provide. With over 100 million monthly page views, it is used by more than 20 million people monthly, mainly in their 20s to 40s.

grape. Co., Ltd. is a group company of Fuji Media Holdings and Nippon Broadcasting Corporation.

– Founded: March 2000

– Capital: 62,014,080 yen

– President and CEO: Masaki Miyake

– Head Office Location: 9F Shin-Yokohama Daiichi Seimei Building, 3-6-5 Shin-Yokohama,

Kohoku-ku, Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture

– Business Operations: Web media business, Internet advertising business, E-commerce business