WESTBROOKE ASSOCIATES’ ASSET VENTURE TRIUMPHS AT THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM AND APPOINTS DUNCAN BANNATYNE OBE

Duncan Bannatyne OBE Joins Board of Westbrooke Associate's Latest Investment Opportunity Westbrooke Associates' Latest Investment Opportunity Gains Global Acclaim at The World Economic Forum in Davos. Westbrooke Associates Backs Investment Into ALP

Westbrooke Associates' newest asset venture enjoys success at the World Economic Forum and announces the notable addition of Duncan Bannatyne OBE to the board.

With the addition of Duncan Bannatyne OBE to the board, the ALP investment opportunity from Westbrooke Associates amplifies its significance and positively impacts the lives of vulnerable individuals.” — Tara Denholm-Smith

CRAWLEY, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM , February 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Around 3,000 participants representing 120 nations gathered in Davos, Switzerland, for the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum. Esteemed leaders, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, delivered noteworthy speeches.Held from January 15th to 19th under the theme "Rebuilding Trust," the Assisted Living Project —a venture championed by the renowned brokerage Westbrooke Associates —earned an accolade for the best presentation in the social impact category. This recognition underscores the project's dedication to addressing the critical shortage of housing for individuals grappling with long-term disabilities and enduring illnesses.Recently joining the Assisted Living Project as a non-executive board member, Scottish entrepreneur, philanthropist and author, Duncan Bannatyne OBE, will further enhance the project's leadership team. Bannatyne, celebrated for his role as a business angel on BBC's Dragons' Den, brings his extensive experience and commitment to philanthropy to the organisation.The Assisted Living Project, an independent property organisation headed by Managing Director Thomas Williams, collaborates with charitable trusts and care providers to provide accessible housing solutions for individuals facing long-term disabilities and enduring illnesses, such as Alzheimer’s, epilepsy, autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and mental health issues.The UK government reports a staggering 16 million people living with disabilities, with nearly 1.2 million individuals aged 65+ not receiving the necessary support. As such, Duncan Bannatyne's appointment comes at a pivotal time as the Assisted Living Project aims to address this critical shortage by delivering tailored housing solutions.Duncan Bannatyne, OBE, said:“The organisation’s commitment to improving the quality of life for the individuals they serve aligns perfectly with my own values. I look forward to working closely with the team and leveraging my expertise to contribute to the growth and success of the Assisted Living Project.”Managing Director Thomas Williams expressed his enthusiasm for Bannatyne's involvement, by stating:“We are honoured to welcome Duncan Bannatyne to the Assisted Living Project as a non-executive board member. His passion for philanthropy and extensive business acumen will undoubtedly enhance our efforts to provide accessible housing solutions for individuals facing long-term disabilities and enduring illnesses.”The Assisted Living Project's objective is to deliver more than 100 apartments ready for assisted living occupancy and become a publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) by 2025. As such, ordinary shares have been released to encourage investment into the business to purchase properties. The project provides a stable income stream for investors through the acquisition and leasing of properties to reputable housing Community Benefit Societies (CBSs).Moreover, the Assisted Living Project acquires properties comprised of multiple units that are leased to reputable CBSs and councils over 25 years on lease agreements funded by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and indexed to pay rental income at 1% above inflation.With Duncan Bannatyne's support, the Assisted Living Project aims to achieve these milestones while working hand in hand with housing associations and care providers.Duncan Bannatyne joins the Assisted Living Project board, which includes Managing Director Thomas Williams, Operations Director Stephen Laszlo and a team of seven board advisors.For more information surrounding investment opportunities in the Assisted Living Project or to request the Investor Memorandum, please contact Westbrooke Associates via email at info@westbrookeassociates.com or by telephone at 0203 745 0294.

Delve Deeper into the Heart of the Assisted Living Project