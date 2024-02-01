Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,465 in the last 365 days.

Exemplifi has been awarded the Web Excellence award for a second year in a row

Exemplifi logo and text

Web excellence awards

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Web Excellence Awards, one of the most prestigious web awards competitions, has announced the winners for the year 2023. Web Excellence Award is a great honor and testament to a company’s talent in the digital space, considering the immense competition, which comprises 1500 entries from 26 countries across six continents in 2023.

Exemplifi has been awarded the Web Excellence Award for exceptional website design in the category of transportation for Acerail’s website. It is a great honor for Exemplifi to have received the award "two times in a row", formerly for great website redesign, development, and management services in 2022. Receiving the Web Excellence Award consecutively for two years specifically under the category of transportation shows their standard of work with transit agencies.

Vinod Pabba, CEO of Exemplifi, shares his excitement about this award “ We’ve been at the fore-front of creating digital solutions for the transit and transportation industry for some time now. Our solutions include real-time location updates, up-to-the-minute schedules, and convenient ticket booking options to name a few. It’s a great feeling to be recognized for our work and win the Web Excellence Award consecutively.”

Ashwin Thapliyal
Exemplifi
ashwin@exemplifi.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Exemplifi has been awarded the Web Excellence award for a second year in a row

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more