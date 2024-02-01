Top Imprint Launches New Sub Brand, First Legion, for Metal Dice Business

Top Imprint Logo Metal Dice First Legion

FOSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- China's leading dice manufacturer, Top Imprint, has been dominating the market for years with their top-quality dice. Known for their high-end products, Top Imprint has been supplying the United States and Europe with their exceptional dice since 2015. This year, the company has taken a step further by launching a new sub-brand, First Legion, dedicated solely to its metal dice business.

Since its establishment, Top Imprint has been committed to providing top-level quality dice to its customers. With their expertise and dedication, they have become the go-to manufacturer for high-end dice in the global market. In 2015, the company introduced their metal dice set, which quickly gained popularity among gamers and collectors alike. The success of this product has led Top Imprint to focus more on its metal dice business, resulting in the launch of First Legion.

First Legion is a separate business division of Top Imprint, solely dedicated to the production and distribution of metal dice. This sub-brand will allow the company to focus on the growing demand for metal dice in the market and cater to the specific needs of its customers. With their extensive experience and expertise in the field, First Legion is set to become a leading name in the metal dice industry.

"We are excited to announce the launch of First Legion as a separate business division of Top Imprint. This is a significant step for us as we continue to expand and improve our metal dice business. With First Legion, we aim to provide our customers with a wider range of high-quality metal dice options and enhance their gaming experience," said the CEO of Top Imprint.

The launch of First Legion is a testament to Top Imprint's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. The company's dedication to providing top-level quality products has made it a trusted name in the industry, and the launch of its new sub-brand is a testament to its continuous growth and success. With First Legion, Top Imprint is set to take the metal dice market by storm and solidify its position as the leading dice manufacturer in China.