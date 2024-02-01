Bitvore Unveils in10.ai: Game-Changing AI-Powered Predictive Analytics for Supply Chains

Bitvore Debuts Revolutionary AI Solutions for Enhanced Supply Chain Predictive Analytics, Transparency and Forecasting

IRVINE, CA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks a significant leap in supply chain management as Bitvore announced the official launch of in10.ai, a new era of intelligent supply chain optimization. Founded by a team of AI experts and data and supply chain veterans, in10 is set to transform how businesses navigate the complexities of modern logistics through advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

in10’s suite of solutions leverages predictive analytics, real-time monitoring, and strategic planning tools, enabling companies to anticipate disruptions, optimize operational efficiency, and make data-driven decisions. Bitvore’s innovative approach aims to streamline supply chain processes and address the growing need for adaptability and resilience in the face of global market changes.

“2024’s supply chain challenges require more than traditional management; they demand smart, predictive solutions,” said David Mandel, CEO at Bitvore. “The in10 platform, powered by AI and data from Bitvore and other critical data sources, empowers businesses to stay ahead of the curve with one simple view into supply chain disruptions.”

Bitvore’s launch of in10 comes at a critical time when supply chain disruptions are increasingly impacting global markets. The company’s technology promises to be a game-changer for manufacturing and retail industries, providing insights and foresight to manage risks effectively.

About in10

in10 is a pioneering supply chain risk transparency SaaS platform by Bitvore specializing in AI-powered solutions for procurement professionals. Integrating AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics, in10.ai offers comprehensive tools for real-time monitoring, strategic decision-making, and operational optimization. Committed to driving innovation and sustainability in supply chain management, in10.ai helps businesses achieve resilience and efficiency in an ever-evolving global landscape.

About Bitvore

Bitvore provides unprecedented business insights from unstructured data. Our products are deployed in over 70% of the world’s largest financial institutions, allowing them to make faster and more effective decisions. Our groundbreaking AI-powered platform delivers leading business performance indicators for companies, industries, markets and municipal obligors.

We ingest more than 80,000 sources of data in near-real time (including news, press releases, SEC filings/proxy statements, earnings call transcripts and more) and use advanced NLP and machine learning to provide material events, trended ESG, sentiment, growth and risk scoring, as well as comparative/predictive analytics to drive better business outcomes.

Our customers track risk for more than 560,000 public and private companies globally. With data consumable through file downloads, a comprehensive API and research user interfaces, Bitvore provides customers with the “crystal ball” needed to identify emerging risks and opportunities.