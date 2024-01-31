Voter Registration Deadline for Presidential Preference Primary & County Primaries is Feb. 5

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — The Tennessee Secretary of State’s office wants to remind all eligible Tennesseans that they must register to vote by Feb. 5, 2024, to cast their ballot in the March 5 Presidential Preference Primary and County Primary Elections.

“The voter registration deadline for the Presidential Preference Primary is fast approaching, and we want citizens to register as well as cast their vote,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “We want eligible voters in Tennessee to get registered and know that in Tennessee, it is easy to vote but hard to cheat in our state.”

By downloading the GoVoteTN app, Tennesseans can register to vote, view a sample ballot, determine polling locations, see voter ID requirements, as well as important election dates — including the start of the early voting period. Early voting begins Feb. 14 and runs through Feb. 27, 2024. The deadline to request Absentee Ballots has also been set for Feb. 27, 2024.

“Almost one million citizens cast their ballots early during the 2020 Presidential Preference Primary,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “We encourage all eligible Tennesseans who have not registered to vote to do so, vote early, and let your voices be heard.”

Through GoVoteTN.gov, citizens can also register to vote and check their status. Any U.S. citizen with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register or update their registration in minutes. For more information, call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

Voters should be proud that the Heritage Foundation ranks Tennessee number one in the nation for election integrity, and the Secretary of State’s office is also Tennessee’s trusted source for all election information — including the GoVoteTN app.

###

To learn more, visit: sos.tn.gov.