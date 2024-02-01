NanoPin Technologies Adds High Performance TB Test to CLIA Lab Menu
NanoDetect-TB clinical testing now availableNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NanoPin Technologies is now accepting patient samples for tuberculosis (TB) testing using its ultrasensitive NanoDetect-TB Laboratory Developed Test (LDT).
TB remains a leading cause of death from infectious disease worldwide and continues to threaten immune-compromised patients throughout the United States. Many TB cases are still undiagnosed, resulting in increased TB transmission and mortality in untreated individuals. Current TB testing methods detect most pulmonary TB but are not sensitive or specific enough to detect extrapulmonary TB, TB in children, or TB in patients co-infected with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
‘These three highly vulnerable groups need to be treated quickly, and sputum-based tests are generally not effective for these patients. NanoDetect-TB has demonstrated high accuracy detecting active TB in all cases, including patients underdiagnosed by current assays.’ says Thomas Tombler, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of NanoPin Technologies. ‘Detecting and monitoring the disease in these populations can be a path to positively impact TB mortality rates.’
The proprietary NanoDetect-TB assay approach accurately detects TB manifestations in small-volume serum or plasma samples by recognizing a virulence factor secreted by Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacilli that is required for tuberculosis development and progression. Samples may be collected by standard intravenous blood draw, excluding intravascular catheters. The test is intended as an aid in the diagnosis of TB and must be used in conjunction with clinical information and other laboratory findings. Positive NanoDetect-TB Assay results require immediate follow-up.
Contact NanoPin Technologies for order requisition and sample handling details: testing@nanopintech.com. Frozen samples may be shipped on dry ice via FedEx or UPS Monday through Wednesday to:
NanoPin Technologies, Inc. 1441 Canal St. Room 304 New Orleans, LA 70112
Medical Director: Dr. Xiao-Ming Yin; CLIA Lab# 19D2217087 (established 2021)
The company has previously offered Research Use Only (RUO) TB testing, and now adds the NanoDetect-TB CLIA Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) to its product portfolio, while NanoDetect-TB IVD kit development is underway.
About NanoPin Technologies, Inc.
At NanoPin Technologies, our mission is to advance infectious disease detection and improve patient care using a novel diagnostic platform that produces rapid and quantified results from patient blood samples. This versatile platform addresses critical needs for current infectious disease epidemics, including the ongoing tuberculosis and HIV epidemics, and can be adapted to diagnose pathogens that cause future contagions.
Media Inquiries: +1 805-680-0377
References: WHO Global tuberculosis report 2022 and Kamariza, M. et al. JACS 2021.
Thomas Tombler
NanoPin Technologies, Inc.
email us here