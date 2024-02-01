HRlogics Brings Leading Compliance Brands into the Fold, Announces Updates to Unified Data Management Platform

Unemployment Tracker & SyncStream Solutions become HRlogics Quote from Shannon Scott, CEO of HRlogics Quote from Jennifer Calise, President of HRlogics

SyncStream Solutions and Unemployment Tracker renamed to divisions of HRlogics, strengthening providers’ leadership as top workforce compliance leader

Today’s announcement is a giant step towards our goal of making HRlogics the industry’s number one leader in compliance management.” — Shannon Scott, CEO of HRlogics

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HRlogics, an innovative provider of workforce compliance solutions, has announced the renaming of its leading Affordable Care Act software and service provider, SyncStream Solutions, to HRlogics ACA and the renaming of its award-winning Unemployment Insurance Cost Management provider, Unemployment Tracker, to HRlogics UCM.

Consolidating under the HRlogics name allows for both companies’ clients to benefit from HRlogics’ single-sign-on, user-friendly Compliance Hive, which offers regulatory solutions for the entire employee lifecycle:

- Form I-9 & E-Verify Management

- Work Opportunity Tax Credit & Hiring Incentives

- Affordable Care Act Reporting & Compliance

- Employment & Income Verifications

- Unemployment Cost Management

“Today’s announcement is a giant step towards our goal of making HRlogics the industry’s number one leader in compliance management,” says Shannon Scott, CEO of HRlogics. ”Under one name and a singular vision, the HRlogics team offers employers reliable, flexible compliance solutions that place clients’ outcomes and service at the forefront.”

In addition to the name change, HRlogics has announced that clients of multiple service lines will benefit from increased data mapping capacity, allowing for “Cross-Hive Record Updates.”

Made possible by a proprietary Master Data Model, edits made to an employee’s record in a singular system are translated across the Compliance Hive, to the client’s other solutions. The Master Data Model’s ability to unify systems and streamline data also allows for leveraged integrations across service lines, making onboarding for multiple services streamlined.

“The unification of our services under one brand simplifies our customers' experience across our service lines,” says Jennifer Calise, President of HRlogics. “Under one name and a single-sign-on interface, HRlogics offers HR teams a streamlined, comprehensive toolset for managing an organization’s compliance and increasing their bottom line.”

ABOUT HRlogics:

HRlogics was established with a clear mission: to offer employers trustworthy, scalable solutions to complex regulatory problems. With expert guidance and best-in-class software, HRlogics helps employers meet the rapidly changing regulatory demands throughout the employee lifecycle. Our single-sign-on Compliance Hive provides a seamless experience for meeting the regulatory demands of Form I-9 & E-Verify Management, Work Opportunity Tax Credit & Hiring Incentives, Affordable Care Act Reporting & Compliance, Employment & Income Verifications, and Unemployment Cost Management.

ABOUT SyncStream Solutions:

Founded in 2013, ERISA attorney Arthur Tacchino, JD, launched SyncStream Solutions, LLC as the first technology company to help employers tackle the complex landscape of ACA reporting. For over a decade, SyncStream’s team of ACA experts has embarked on a mission to simplify the complexities of ACA reporting, guiding thousands of businesses toward higher confidence levels and reduced financial risks.

As a result of SyncStream’s hands-on guidance, employers have been able to mitigate over $650 million in potential IRS penalties and fines.

About Unemployment Tracker:

Developed in 2015 to solve the unique unemployment complexities of staffing organizations and other high-turnover industries, Unemployment Tracker quickly made a name for itself as an industry-leading, innovative software for managing unemployment insurance claims programs. As a pioneer in the industry, Unemployment Tracker was the first third-party administrator to seamlessly integrate with all six SIDES exchanges and has continued to be acknowledged by the Unemployment Insurance State Information Data Exchange System (UI SIDES) for an ongoing commitment to UI Integrity.