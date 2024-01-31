Manchin Announces Major Disaster Declaration Granted For West Virginia

January 31, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced that West Virginia has been granted a Major Disaster Declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as a result of the severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that occurred August 28 -30, 2023. In November, Senator Manchin led the West Virginia Delegation in urging President Biden and FEMA to consider the state’s appeal for a Major Disaster Declaration.

“It is vital that our West Virginians receive the resources they need to rebuild and recover in the wake of serious storms and disasters,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m proud to have pushed for this declaration, which will be instrumental in delivering essential funds to support Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Harrison, and Kanawha Counties after the devastating storms this past August. I will continue working alongside the West Virginia delegation to advocate for funding that helps the Mountain State rebuild when disaster strikes.”

This federal declaration provides funding under the Individual Assistance (IA) program, which allows individuals impacted by the disaster to seek reimbursement for necessary expenses and serious needs that cannot be met through insurance or other forms of assistance. Eligible expenses include rental assistance, home repair, home replacement, and lodging, among other expenses.

This action will release federal funding to support individuals affected in Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Harrison, and Kanawha Counties. Constituents in these counties can apply with FEMA the following ways: