Royalton Barracks // Arrest on Warrant & Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2000460

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 01/33/2024 / 1422

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General, 127 VT Rte 12S, Randolph, VT 05060

ACCUSED: Derek A. Noble

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Warrant for Failure to Appear (DLS)

VICTIM: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 31, 2024, The Vermont State Police – Royalton responded to the Dollar General parking lot in Randolph, VT for the complaint of a male passed out in a vehicle. Upon investigation, Troopers determined that the operator was Derek Noble. Noble had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear for driving on a criminally suspended license. It was determined that his license was still currently suspended. He was arrested and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. He was issued a citation to appear at Washington County Court on 02/01/2024 at 1230 for Failure to Appear – DLS and Orange County Court on 03/13/2024 at 0830 for Criminal DLS.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE / TIME: 03/13/2024 / 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court

LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.