Royalton Barracks // Arrest on Warrant & Criminal DLS

CASE#: 24B2000460
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/33/2024 / 1422
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General, 127 VT Rte 12S, Randolph, VT 05060
ACCUSED: Derek A. Noble
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Warrant for Failure to Appear (DLS)
VICTIM: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 31, 2024, The Vermont State Police – Royalton responded to the Dollar General parking lot in Randolph, VT for the complaint of a male passed out in a vehicle. Upon investigation, Troopers determined that the operator was Derek Noble. Noble had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear for driving on a criminally suspended license. It was determined that his license was still currently suspended. He was arrested and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. He was issued a citation to appear at Washington County Court on 02/01/2024 at 1230 for Failure to Appear – DLS and Orange County Court on 03/13/2024 at 0830 for Criminal DLS.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE / TIME: 03/13/2024 / 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court
LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
