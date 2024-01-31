Submit Release
Royalton Barracks // Arrest on Warrant & Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

CASE#: 24B2000460

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato                           

STATION: Royalton                   

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 01/33/2024 / 1422

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General, 127 VT Rte 12S, Randolph, VT 05060

 

ACCUSED:  Derek A. Noble

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Warrant for Failure to Appear (DLS)

 

 VICTIM: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On January 31, 2024, The Vermont State Police – Royalton responded to the Dollar General parking lot in Randolph, VT for the complaint of a male passed out in a vehicle. Upon investigation, Troopers determined that the operator was Derek Noble. Noble had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear for driving on a criminally suspended license. It was determined that his license was still currently suspended. He was arrested and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. He was issued a citation to appear at Washington County Court on 02/01/2024 at 1230 for Failure to Appear – DLS and Orange County Court on 03/13/2024 at 0830 for Criminal DLS.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE / TIME:   03/13/2024  / 0830 hours      

COURT:  Orange County Superior Court

LODGED:  No   LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

            

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

