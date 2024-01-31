Forest Bikes Announces the Upcoming Launch of the Bafang M620-Powered Summit Series Electric Bikes on Indiegogo

We've reimagined every component of the Summit Series to create an e-bike that doesn't just meet expectations—it surpasses them.” — Dan Ennis, Head of Design at Forest Bikes

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forest Bikes is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of the Forest Summit Series, the latest in electric bike innovation, exclusively on Indiegogo. This series promises a transformative off-road experience with three distinct frame styles to suit every adventurer's needs: the Full Suspension (FS) Model, the Hard Tail (HT) Model, and the Step Thru (ST) Model.

Earlybird Access to Trailblazing E-Bike Technology

Eager enthusiasts are encouraged to sign up for Forest Bikes' email list to gain exclusive earlybird access to the Indiegogo campaign, securing a special pre-order price and ensuring they're among the first to receive these trailblazing e-bikes. With a $300 deposit, the first 50 customers will be guaranteed to be in the first shipment, setting the stage for an unprecedented riding season this summer.

Direct to Consumer, Unmatched Quality

Emphasizing its direct-to-consumer model, Forest Bikes is committed to delivering premium-quality e-bikes at a fraction of the cost. This approach not only offers exceptional value but also ensures that high-performance e-biking is accessible to a broader community of cycling enthusiasts.

A Testament to Craftsmanship and Innovation

After nearly three years of meticulous design, development, and rigorous testing, Forest Bikes stands proud to present e-bikes that blend uncompromising quality with state-of-the-art technology. At the heart of the Summit Series is the powerful Bafang M620 Ultra mid-drive motor, paired with a high capacity, UL-certified battery, and advanced Shimano Deore gearing system.

Special Indiegogo Campaign Perks

To further sweeten the deal, early backers who support the campaign on the first day will receive exclusive perks, including a free rear rack and front/rear lights, with their $300 deposit. This is in addition to the promise of being in the first wave of deliveries.

Performance, Safety, and Connectivity

The Summit Series doesn't just promise performance; it also ensures rider safety and convenience with features like the Tektro Orion 745 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes and the innovative DP C010 full-color display with Bluetooth connectivity and app integration for a customized riding experience.

Personalization and Accessories

Understanding that personalization is key, Forest Bikes has engineered the Summit Series with multiple water bottle bosses for a range of optional accessories, along with custom-made accessory options like bolt-on rear racks and aftermarket front suspension fork upgrades.

Ready to Roll: Join the Movement

With the frames fully designed and manufacturing facilities on standby, Forest Bikes is poised to revolutionize the e-bike industry. The Indiegogo campaign offers these e-bikes at an exclusive price of $2,499 for the ST and HT models and $2,799 for the FS model.

Prospective riders are invited to be a part of this pivotal moment in e-bike evolution by signing up for the email list today. For more information or to discuss the best model for your adventures, the Forest Bikes team is available at 828-676-3252.

About Forest Bikes

Forest Bikes, a pioneer in electric bike technology, has been at the forefront of off-road e-bike design and innovation. With a focus on quality, performance, and rider experience, Forest Bikes continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of e-biking.

Forest Summit Series - Launch Video