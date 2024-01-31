European Training Foundation opens applications for Green Skills Award 2024

The European Training Foundation (ETF) is launching a call for examples of good practice on the role of skills in achieving the green transition – the Green Skills Award 2024. The call is open for Eastern partner countries.

The ETF aims to collect inspirational and innovative ideas of how education and employment policymakers and practitioners from around the world can contribute to greener and fairer economies and societies.

The Foundation is looking for stories from:

enterprises introducing new green technologies and production processes and developing the skills of their staff to apply them;

introducing new green technologies and production processes and developing the skills of their staff to apply them; training providers equipping teachers and trainers with up-to-date knowledge on environmental issues and green technologies;

equipping teachers and trainers with up-to-date knowledge on environmental issues and green technologies; industries and sectors introducing training standards and/or training courses to develop green skills for industry;

introducing training standards and/or training courses to develop green skills for industry; public and private institutions developing environmental awareness programmes, in coordination with different ministries and public bodies;

developing environmental awareness programmes, in coordination with different ministries and public bodies; public employment services matching jobs with training provision and raising awareness about green business opportunities;

matching jobs with training provision and raising awareness about green business opportunities; public-private partnerships working for green development;

working for green development; other stories.

Ten finalists will be showcased in publications and online communications of the ETF and its international partners, maximising the awareness and positive impact of each initiative. The ETF will also produce short films, helping to take the finalists’ stories to new audiences around the world.

The three winners – selected from amongst the finalists – will receive the Green Skills Award 2024.

Winners and finalists may be invited to an award event (place and date to be communicated at a later stage).

To apply, please complete the online application form in English, French, Russian or Ukrainian and submit it by 29 February.

Find out more

Press release

ETF Green Skills Award