Ukraine: U-LEAD launches training programme on development and implementation of local budget

The EU-funded U-LEAD initiative has announced a new online training course on ‘Development and implementation of local budget’.

It is a comprehensive training programme for specialists of local financial bodies, employees responsible for public relations in local councils, and other relevant officials. The programme welcomes officials from municipalities with a population of up to 10,000, which are not in temporarily occupied territories.

The programme will work on forming a basic package of documents on the development and implementation of the state budget in municipalities; increasing the transparency of financial processes in municipalities through the involvement of citizens in the distribution, tracking and control over the use of budget funds and the use of budget funds in conditions of limited resources.

The duration is 19 weeks, from 5 March to 16 July, 2024.

Participants will receive certificates based on the results of successfully completed training.

The deadline for applications is 16 February.

The Ukraine – Local Empowerment, Accountability and Development Programme, in short U-LEAD with Europe, is a partnership of the Ukrainian government and the European Union and its member states Germany, Poland, Denmark and Slovenia to support the establishment of a multi-level governance that is transparent, accountable and responsive to the needs of the population of Ukraine.

Find out more

Press release