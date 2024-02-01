SyncStream Solutions Rebrands as HRlogics ACA, Joining Top Compliance Technologies in a Powerful Suite

SyncStream is now HRlogics ACA Ashley Pope comments on SyncStream becoming HRlogics ACA HRlogics ACA is part of the HRlogics Compliance Hive

Pioneer of ACA Compliance Management Joins Leader in Workforce Compliance Services

HARAHAN, LOUISIANA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SyncStream Solutions, Inc. announces today a name change to HRlogics ACA. With a decade-long legacy of compliance success, SyncStream has made a name for itself as a service leader in the most complex industries, like staffing agencies and Professional Employment Organizations (PEOs). As HRlogics ACA, our tenured team of ACA specialists will continue to provide employers with full-service guidance, hands-on support, and industry-leading technology for navigating the complexities of Affordable Care Act tracking, reporting, and filing.

“For over 10 years, SyncStream has helped employers make sense of a complex regulatory environment, holding our customers’ hand through years of successful filings,” says Ashley Pope, Chief Operating Officer of HRlogics ACA. “We are grateful for all the customers that join us as we embark on this new chapter of our story and excited to offer them additional services and integrations while maintaining our commitment to customer care, data integrity, and compliance outcomes.”

The name change comes in tandem with unemployment cost management leader, Unemployment Tracker, announcing a name change to HRlogics UCM (Unemployment Cost Management). With HRlogics, customers now have access to a comprehensive compliance approach that includes five leading compliance technologies and managed services. This holistic approach includes a range of expanded services, unified software, and unwavering client support.

“Officially bringing SyncStream into the HRlogics brand is an exciting step towards simplifying clients’ experience across our service lines,” says Jennifer Calise, President of HRlogics. “Having worked closely with the SyncStream team the last year, I am confident that their inclusion in our brand brings us closer to establishing ourselves as the leader in workforce compliance management and bringing back true partnership and reliable customer care to the compliance industry.”

HRlogics was established with a clear mission: to offer employers trustworthy, scalable solutions to complex regulatory problems. With expert guidance and best-in-class software, HRlogics helps employers meet the rapidly changing regulatory demands throughout the employee lifecycle. Our single-sign-on Compliance Hive provides a seamless experience for meeting the regulatory demands of Form I-9 & E-Verify Management, Work Opportunity Tax Credit & Hiring Incentives, Affordable Care Act Reporting & Compliance, Employment & Income Verifications, and Unemployment Cost Management.

Founded in 2013, ERISA attorney Arthur Tacchino, JD, launched SyncStream Solutions, LLC as the first technology company to help employers tackle the complex landscape of ACA reporting. For over a decade, SyncStream’s team of ACA experts has embarked on a mission to simplify the complexities of ACA reporting, guiding thousands of businesses toward higher confidence levels and reduced financial risks. As a result of SyncStream’s hands-on guidance, employers have been able to mitigate over $650 million in potential IRS penalties and fines.