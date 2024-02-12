Babyletto Partners with Rebelstork Marketplace to Give Returned Nursery Furniture a Second Chance

Babyletto Nursery

Babyletto and Rebelstork have partnered on a program that gives customers a way to protect the planet, save money, and purchase the products they need.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Babyletto nursery furnishings, announced the launch of its returns recommerce program in partnership with Rebelstork , the largest returns recommerce platform in the parenting industry. This partnership helps protect the planet and allows customers to save money while purchasing the nursery products they want and need.The sustainability program offers style-minded and eco-conscious customers the option to purchase the company’s unused open-box and returned nursery furniture at a discount through a branded open-box storefront powered by the Rebelstork technology and platform.“As a producer of goods for babies and children, we view the environment as one of our core responsibilities as a company. We want to be at the forefront of reducing furniture waste, which is a huge problem in the industry – 9 million tons end up in landfills each year,” said Julia Bedanova, COO at Babyletto.Customers can shop with confidence as Rebelstork guarantees with their Pinky Promise an inspection process ensuring that all products are vetted and approved, a process not offered through other marketplaces. Rebelstork presents an alternative way to shop Babyletto’s coveted products and at a discounted price. In many U.S. states a family of four needs to earn at least $100,000 to get by and in some states like California that number jumps to $130,000. Rebelstork is offering an alternative way to find authentic baby brands at a discount.“Rebelstork was created to empower parents and brands to participate in the circular economy and help build a more sustainable world for the next generation” said Emily Hosie, Founder and CEO of Rebelstork. “As a Certified B-Corporation, we are proud to be the returns recommerce partner and exclusive marketplace provider for Babyletto, diverting returns away from landfill and into homes across the USA at remarkable value.” Babyletto is the latest baby gear brand to adopt Rebelstork’s technology and partner with their trusted recommerce community joining Bumbleride, 4Moms, Keenz, and others in the company’s efforts to keep products out of landfills and provide premium value for all parents.About Babyletto:Babyletto inspires parents to express themselves in the nursery with stylish and versatile modern nursery furniture that is well-made, consciously crafted, tested for safety and healthier for the home. For more than a decade Babyletto has designed the most awarded and recognized modern nursery furniture, like the best-selling Hudson Crib. These modern and thoughtful nursery essentials from cribs and dressers to seating and mattresses feel like an extension of parents’ personal style and empower them to create beautiful and safe nurseries. Please find more information at www.babyletto.com, or Instagram @babyletto. To get in contact with our press team, email Laura Davis at press@babyletto.comAbout RebelstorkRebelstork is on a Parenting LighterTM mission, providing premium value for all parents. Founded in 2020, Rebelstork is the largest liquidation and returns recommerce marketplace in the North American baby gear industry. Female founded and a certified B-Corporation Rebelstork was created to empower parents, brands, and retailers safe and easy access to participate in the circular economy. Their technology diverts the largest assortment of overstock and retailer returned baby gear away from landfills and into the homes of customers at a fraction of the retail price. For more information, visit rebelstork.com or contact press@rebelstork.com

Babyletto Brand Video