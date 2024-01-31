Public Meeting Notice - Coordinated Justice Reform Advisory Council on Monday, February 12, from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
The Washington Civil/Probate Court hearings will be remote only pending further notice. The Washington Civil/Probate Courthouse in Montpelier remains closed but civil and probate paper filings can be brought to the Washington Criminal/Family Courthouse in Barre for processing. Electronic filings continue to be processed electronically.
Click here for information regarding court operations, including participating in remote hearings.