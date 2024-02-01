Spotify Data Report: Patterns and Stats of the Top 1000 Spotify Artists
Key insights:
• Only 11% of the top performing American artists and 30% of UK artists had ever received regular, structured training from professional music teachers or instructors.
• Analysis of the 1,000 most streamed bands and solo artists shows that just shy of 80% of them have male leads versus 20% female leads. In Latin music, a huge 91% of artists are male, dropping to 61% in pop. Gender representation is still sorely lacking.
• The average age for top musical artists is 40 years old. Hip hop artists have an average age of 33, while classical musicians average 57 years old. Rock has a heavier concentration of older artists: 45% of rock stars are over 50, compared with only 12% of pop stars.
• About two of every three artists sing in English (64%), followed by Spanish (18%).
In an eye-opening analysis, Skoove, in collaboration with Crafins Studio, has dissected the characteristics of Spotify's top 1000 artists, offering a unique glimpse into the world of music streaming success. This comprehensive study, which draws on diverse sources including ChartMasters, Wikidata, and extensive manual research, explores the demographics and backgrounds of these leading figures in the music industry.
Key findings from the study highlight the rarity of superstars in the music world. The data reveals that reaching the pinnacle of success on Spotify, a feat achieved by the likes of BTS, Eminem, Ariana Grande, and The Weeknd, is a rare accomplishment. The study also unveils the most followed artist on Spotify, Ed Sheeran, along with other notable figures like Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, and Drake, who boasts a staggering 67 billion streams.
Interestingly, the majority of top artists did not benefit from private music lessons or tutoring. In fact, only 11% of American artists and 30% of UK artists had ever received regular, structured training from professional music teachers or instructors.This surprising insight emerged from a focus on around 200 elite musicians from the US and UK, revealing that self-taught methods and informal education play a significant role in the development of many successful artists, including Lil Wayne, Anthony Kiedis, and John Lennon.
The study also sheds light on the gender disparity on Spotify, with male artists dominating the platform. Of the 1,000 most streamed bands and solo artists, just shy of 80% of them have male leads versus 20% with female leads. Less than 1% are nonbinary or transgender.
This trend is evident across genres, with pop music showing the most gender balance, although female artists remain underrepresented at 38%.
In terms of age, the average age of top Spotify artists stands at 40, with a wide range from young indie artists to veterans like John Williams. The genre plays a key role in the age demographics, with hip hop artists averaging 33 years, while classical musicians average 57 years.
One of the more striking findings is the limited presence of deceased artists in the top Spotify rankings, indicating a preference among Spotify's predominantly young audience for contemporary music over classical music. This trend is further emphasised by the prevalence of English lyrics, regardless of the artist's native language, with two-thirds of artists singing in English.
Skoove's study presents a fascinating overview of the top Spotify artists, uncovering the lack of private instruction among them, the persistent gender imbalance in the industry, and the intriguing correlations between genre, age, and language. These insights open new avenues for understanding the dynamics of success in today's music streaming world.
Skoove's analysis offers an unprecedented look into the elements that shape the careers of Spotify's top artists. This study not only highlights the unique paths to success in the music industry but also raises important questions about the future of music education and the evolving landscape of the music streaming industry.
The press release is supplemented with interactive visualizations and charts, accessible through provided URLs, offering readers a deeper understanding of the data and trends uncovered in this groundbreaking study.
About Skoove
Founded in Berlin in 2014, Skoove (Learnfield GmbH) is dedicated to unlocking the magic of music by making learning the piano simple and fun for its users. The interactive app enjoys worldwide popularity with over 2 million users across the globe.
