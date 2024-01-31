FERM domain-containing proteins are active components of the cell nucleus

The FERM Domain and Its History

The FERM domain (F for protein 4.1, E for ezrin, R for radixin, and M for moesin) is about 30 kD and is found in a number of cytoskeletal proteins that bind plasma membrane proteins. The crystal structure of the FERM domain reveals that it has a tripartite organization that forms a compact clover-shaped structure (Hamada et al, 2000) (Fig 1A). The N-terminal F1 module consists of a ubiquitin-like fold, the F2 lobe forms an acyl-CoA–binding protein fold, and the C-terminal F3 module is structurally similar to the pleckstrin homology (PH) domain that is known to bind phosphorylated phosphoinositides. The FERM domain as a cysteine-rich, basic-charged globular module enables protein–protein and protein–lipid interactions (Fig 1B), which determine the activity and specificity of the given FERM domain–containing protein (FDCP). The most important binding molecules of the FERM domain are transmembrane receptors, integrins, IP3, and PtdIns(4,5)P2 (PIP2).

In the human genome, more than 30 genes encode proteins containing FERM domains. A comparison of FERM domains of 185 FDCPs identified four major groups (Ali & Khan, 2014) (Fig 2). The four broad groups represent proteins with very different functions relative to each other, and often even the members within the groups. According to genome sequence data, the FERM domain first appeared in the ancestors of today’s myosin and talin proteins during the separation of plants and Amorphea (amoebae, fungi, and animals), about 1.4 billion years ago (Ali & Khan, 2014) (Fig 3). Today, the functions of both myosins and talins are closely related to actin, so it can be assumed that the FERM domain contributed to increasing the complexity of the actin cytoskeleton; its original function may have been to anchor proteins or lipids to the microfilaments. The FERM domain probably played an important role also in the evolution of multicellularity, because along with the appearance of multicellular animals (metazoa), ERM and P4.1 proteins also appeared as new actin-organizing players, and the FERM domain began to be used for new functions. Although protein kinases, kindlin and E3-MYLIP, no longer anchor other proteins to actin, they are involved in the organization of the cytoskeleton and cell–cell junction structures. Along with the development of bilaterians, divergence in the application of the FERM domain has reached a new level. In addition to Merlin, a new member of FDCPs that cross-link actin (Michie et al, 2019), new kinases (JAK), protein phosphatases (PTNs), and FRPD and FRMD proteins also emerged (Fig 3). The activities of the newest FDCPs are no longer primarily related to the cytoskeleton, but because some of their functions are still associated with it, we can say that the FERM domain has become a versatile tool for increasingly specific and diverse cytoskeletal functions.

Figure 2. Domain structure of FERM domain–containing proteins. Proteins are grouped according to the phylogenetic relations of the FERM domains (Ali & Khan, 2014). Only the most relevant domains are shown; size is not for scale. Structures are shown in the N- to C-terminal direction. Known NLS, NES, and cytoplasmic retention motifs are highlighted with red, dark blue, and yellow rectangles, respectively.

Figure 3. Evolutionary history of FERM domain–containing proteins. A simplified dendrogram below the species images represents evolutionary relationships and shows the origin of selected FERM domain–containing proteins. Major taxonomic groups are shown above the species images. (The former name of Amorphea was Unikonta.) The figure is based on the publication of Ali and Khan (2014).

Today, we know that all the most important components of the cytoskeleton are also present in the nuclear compartment (Kumeta et al, 2012; Kristó et al, 2016; Bajusz et al, 2018); therefore, FDCPs cooperating with them are also likely to be found in the nucleus. Most of the literature data on nuclear localization refer to Merlin and FAK proteins, but with the exception of MyoVII, MyoXV, and E3-MYLIP, also to the surprise of the authors of the present study, despite their apparently primarily cytoskeletal activity, almost all members of the large group of FDCPs are found in the cell nucleus (Table 1).

Table 1. Summary of nuclear localization and function of FERM domain–containing proteins.

FRMD The human genome harbors seven genes that encode seven distinct proteins, which are all made up of an N-terminal FERM domain and a subsequent disordered region of 2–300 amino acids (Fig 2). These proteins have been named FERM domain–containing proteins (FRMDs), and the best known of them is the human FRMD6, also known as Willin. FRMD6 is a multifunctional protein, an upstream regulator of Hippo signaling that has recently been shown to modulate actin cytoskeleton dynamics (Chen et al, 2021). Nuclear localization of FRMD6 was observed in squamous cell carcinomas of the head, neck, and upper aerodigestive tract (Moleirinho et al, 2013). The NLS protein motif required for nuclear transport of FRMDs is not yet known, but the nuclear translocation of FRMD6 is regulated by T28 phosphorylation and association with 14-3-3 proteins. This strongly suggests that the nuclear import of FRMD6 is controlled, at least partly, by cytoplasmic retention (Meng et al, 2015). A functional NES motif (L 344 SDVSKQVEDLRL) was identified outside the FERM domain of human FRMD7, and LMB treatment induced the nuclear accumulation of the protein, indicating exportin-1–mediated nuclear export and further confirming that the nuclear localization of FRMD proteins is regulated by their transport (Watkins et al, 2013). In the nuclei of glioblastoma cells, FRMD6 colocalizes with c-Met, a growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase, suggesting that FRMD6 may regulate c-Met functions such as calcium signaling in the nucleus (Xu et al, 2016).

FARP The FERM, ARHGEF (RhoGEF), and two PH domain–containing proteins (FARPs) function as guanine nucleotide exchange factors for RAC1 RhoGTPase (Koyano et al, 1997). Among other things, FARPs regulate the structure of the actin cytoskeleton, through which they play a role in the formation of synapses (Kubo et al, 2002). Human full-length FARP1 localizes mainly in the cytoplasm; however, N-terminally truncated FARP1 becomes nuclear, suggesting that the FERM domain may regulate the subcellular localization of FARPs (Kubo et al, 2002). Human FARP2 was identified in a proteomics screen as a cargo for exportin-1 (Kırlı et al, 2015), suggesting regulated nuclear localization for FARPs. However, the significance of their nuclear localization and their nuclear interacting partners or function is still unknown.

FRPD FERM and PDZ domain–containing proteins (FRPDs or FRMPDs) are represented by four paralogs in mammals, FRPD1-4. They are implicated in a wide range of morphogenic and signaling functions through maintaining and modulating synaptic transmission (Lee et al, 2008; Ueno et al, 2018). The localization of FRPD4 (also known as Preso1) in the nuclei of neuroblasts immediately after asymmetric cell division was mentioned a decade ago (Lee et al, 2014), but at present, virtually nothing is known about the possible nuclear transport and activity of FRPDs.