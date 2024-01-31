A feedback loop that drives cell death and proliferation and its defect in intestinal stem cells

(A) Combination of Hep CA and miRNA for rpr/hid/grim in the wing pouch of L3 larvae leads to overgrowth of GFP+ cells (n = 10, 10, 9) (B) Schematic of the feedback circuit between JNK and caspase leading to cell death and proliferation. In the gut/ISCs, feedback from JNK to caspase is defective, which weakens signalling to both cell death and cell proliferation. Because cell proliferation is assumed to be more sensitive to weaker signals from the circuit, cell proliferation still occurs in ISCs. Similarly, the feedback generates both stronger cell death and proliferation in wing discs, but as the cell gets removed from the tissue upon apoptosis, proliferation is not observed. Data information: statistical significance was determined using one-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test. Scale bar, 100 μm.

Our data indicate that caspase signalling leads to proliferation in ISCs because the feedback from JNK to caspase is defective. If this is the case, we should be able to induce massive proliferation in other tissues by creating a situation like ISCs. As a proof of principle, we mimicked the situation of ISCs by expressing microRNA for rpr/hid/grim ( Siegrist et al, 2010 ) in wing disc cells. This arrangement should inhibit the feedback from JNK to caspase, similar to the status of ISCs. We found that a combination of JNK activation and the miRNA leads to cell proliferation ( Fig 6A ), validating our hypothesis based on the feedback loop model.

(A) Ectopic expression of Rpr, using a stock that is different from the one mainly used in this study, induces a mild decrease in the gut progenitors (n = 10 each). (B) Rpr-HA and Rpr-mts in the R3 region of the midgut (n = 10 each). (C) Flies constructed using the same attP2 landing sites also show Rpr-MTS (attP2) as a strong ablator, as compared to Rpr WT (attP2) (n = 11, 9). (A, B, C) Data information: statistical significance was determined using one-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test (B) and a two-tailed unpaired t test (A, C). Scale bar, 50 μm.

(A) Rpr-HA or Rpr-mts expression in the wing pouch induces caspase activation. (B) Rpr-HA does not ablate gut progenitors, but Rpr-mts does (n = 10 each). (C) Rpr-HA (stained using anti-HA) does not colocalize with mito-mCherry. (D) Flies constructed using the same attP2 landing sites also show Rpr-MTS (attP2) as a strong ablator, as compared to Rpr-ER (attP2) and Rpr-Golgi (attP2). (E) Combination of Rpr-HA and hs-hid ablates gut progenitors (n = 13, 12). (B, D) Data information: statistical significance was determined using one-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test in (B) and two-tailed unpaired t test in (D). (A, B, C, D, E) Scale bars, 100 μm (A), 50 μm (B, D, E), and 50, 5 μm (C).

(A) Synr does not induce the mRNA expression of rpr in the midgut (n = 8 each). (B) Synr induces the mRNA expression of rpr in the wing disc of L3 larvae (n = 3, 6). (C) Synr and Hep CA induce rpr-lac-z expression in the wing disc. (D) Synr and Hep CA do not induce rpr-lac-z expression in the gut progenitors. (E) ATAC-seq data indicate that the chromatin structure around rpr is closed, which is in contrast to the open chromatin around esg. Two replicates (a, b) are shown. (C, D) Data information: statistical significance was determined using a two-tailed unpaired t test. Scale bars, 100 μm (C) and 50 μm (D).

(A) Expression of hep CA in the wing pouch of L3 larvae induces caspase activation, detected by anti-Dcp-1 staining. For unknown reasons, JNK-mediated caspase activation is more pronounced in the ventral periphery of the wing pouch. (B) Rpr-induced JNK (observed by Tre-RFP) and caspase activation is suppressed by Dcp-1 knockdown. (C) L3 wing disc bearing hs-flp–induced mosaics of WT or GFP+ clones, expressing synr/rpr along with Tre-RFP. (D) Synr-induced caspase activation in the wing disc is suppressed by the expression of the dominant negative form of JNK. Data information: statistical significance was determined using a two-tailed unpaired t test. Scale bars, 100 μm (A, B, D) and 50 μm (C).

Thus far, we elucidated that caspases induce proliferation through JNK/Yki signalling in ISCs. As previously mentioned, there is accruing evidence that signalling from JNK to caspases through rpr/hid induces caspase activation ( Luo et al, 2007 ; Shlevkov & Morata, 2012 ). Most of the previous studies were performed in imaginal discs. In addition to the JNK/caspase signalling, the caspase–JNK pathway, which we showed above, has been previously described, albeit only in the context of cell death ( Shlevkov & Morata, 2012 ). The positive feedback between JNK and caspase was suggested to function as a powerful feedback loop that ensures cell death in the wing disc ( Shlevkov & Morata, 2012 ). We also validated the JNK/caspase feedback in the wing disc by confirming that JNK activates caspase, that caspase activation through either Synr or Rpr activates JNK, and that inhibition of JNK suppresses Synr-induced caspase activation ( Fig3A–D ). In contrast to the previous model that solely focused on cell death, because JNK clearly induces proliferation through Yki, we propose that this feedback between JNK and caspase has a potential to activate cell death and proliferation simultaneously. In our model, which outcome, death or proliferation, results from the feedback circuit depends on a balance of signals. Clearly, the balance is skewed towards cell proliferation in ISCs.

(A) Synr-induced proliferation is suppressed by the expression of the dominant negative form of JNK (n = 15 each). (B) Synr induces activation of JNK signalling, which was detected by the AP-1-GFP reporter. Synr was expressed in esg+ cells for 2 d. ISCs and EEs were observed with anti-armadillo and anti-Prospero staining (armadillo-stained junctions mark ISCs and the other smaller cells, and EE cells identified by the Prospero marker were not considered for quantification). Quantification of AP-1-GFP intensity is shown (n = 8 guts, 265 cells; and 8 guts, 405 cells). (C) Synr-induced JNK activation is suppressed by Dcp-1 knockdown (n = 7 guts, 428 cells; and 8 guts, 280 cells). (D) Expression of the constitutively active form of hep (hep CA ) in gut progenitors for 1 d does not induce cell death, as observed by cleaved Dcp-1 and TUNEL staining. (E) Hep CA expression specifically in ISCs for 1 d induces proliferation (n = 7, 12). (F) Synr induces the mRNA expression of a Yki target, diap1, in the midgut (n = 6, 7). (G) Knockdown of yki suppresses Synr-induced proliferation (n = 12, 15, 16). Data information: statistical significance was determined using a two-tailed unpaired t test. Scale bars, 50 μm.

(A) Schematic of the apoptosis pathway in Drosophila. (B) Synr in the wing pouch induces cell death, observed via TUNEL staining in the L3 wing disc and a structural defect in the adult wing. (C) Synr in gut progenitors does not induce cell death, observed via TUNEL staining in the R4 a-b region of the gut. (D) Synr induces proliferation of ISCs. Quantification is shown as GFP+ cell density (n = 10 each) and phospho-histone 3 (pH3)–stained mitotic cells (n = 25 each). (E) Bcl-2 pathway components, Debcl, Buffy, and Dark, induce proliferation of gut progenitors (n = 15 each). (F) Synr-induced proliferation is suppressed by knockdown of Debcl, Buffy, or Dark (n = 10 each). (G) Synr-induced proliferation is suppressed by p35 expression (n = 13, 13, 15). (H) Synr-induced proliferation is suppressed by knockdown of Dcp-1 (n = 12, 10). (I) Dcp-1 in gut progenitors for 1 d induces cell proliferation, which was detected by pH3 staining (n = 10 each). (D, E, F, G, H, I) Data information: statistical significance was determined using a two-tailed unpaired t test (D, G, H, I), and one-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test (E, F). Scale bars, 50 μm.

(A) Complete starvation starts to kill flies 1 d after its initiation. 5% glucose was used as a control food. (B) Even at 48 h after starvation, when most of the flies die, ISCs survive the starvation. (C) ISCs/EBs expressing GFP are the only pH3+ cells in the gut. (D) Specific expression of Synr in ISCs with suppression of Gal4 in EBs still induces cell proliferation. Note that because of ISC proliferation by Synr, the gut becomes more crowded with differentiated cells. (E) Combination of Synr and miRNA for rpr/hid/grim leads to suppression of GFP+ cells (n = 15 each). (F) Expression of Dcp-1 in gut progenitors with anti-Dcp-1 staining, time series. (D, E) Data information: statistical significance was determined using a two-tailed unpaired t test in (D, E). Scale bars, 50 μm.

Discussion

Here, taking advantage of the phenomenon that moderate activation of caspase leads to ISC proliferation, we demonstrate the existence of the positive feedback loop between JNK and caspases, which can promote both cell death and proliferation. This modifies the previous feedback loop that was suggested to promote only cell death (Shlevkov & Morata, 2012). In ISCs, JNK-mediated caspase activation is defective because of the two-tiered fail-safe mechanism, leading to cell proliferation.

We propose that this feedback between JNK and caspases could be a general mechanism that regulates cell death and proliferation. The resulting outcome depends on the balance of this feedback. We note that if the feedback mechanism from JNK to caspase is defective as in ISCs, not only cell death signals but also proliferation signals should be suppressed (Fig 6B). Thus, for this model to be consistent with our observation, proliferation needs to be more sensitive to the feedback circuit than cell death. This is consistent with the idea that moderate caspase activation induces a variety of non-lethal phenotypes, whereas high caspase activity induces apoptosis (Florentin & Arama, 2012; Nakajima & Kuranaga, 2017; Eskandari & Eaves, 2022). We also found that Dcp-1 activation initially induces proliferation in ISCs (Fig 1I), which is followed by cell death if Dcp-1 is expressed for a longer time (Fig S1F). This is consistent with the previous study that implicated Dcp-1 in ISC death induced by inhibition of lipolysis (Aggarwal et al, 2022). We reason that Dcp-1 does not require the feedback mechanism to induce apoptosis when it is highly expressed. In general, if cell death signalling is strong enough, that is, if activated caspases cleave many important substrates, cells should die no matter how strong the proliferation signal is.

Previously, it was noted that JNK activation or its upstream activator Eiger/TNF induces either cell death or proliferation. Although Ras was suggested to affect JNK signalling during Ras-mediated transformation, there has been no conceptual framework to interpret seemingly contradictory phenotypes under the physiological condition (Enomoto et al, 2015; La Marca & Richardson, 2020). We provide a conceptual framework to interpret these dichotomous observations.

JNK is known to induce cell proliferation both autonomously and non-autonomously (Biteau et al, 2008; Sun & Irvine, 2011; Enomoto et al, 2015; La Marca & Richardson, 2020). Although we cannot rule out a possibility that JNK-Yki–mediated ISC proliferation involves non–cell-autonomous signals, we propose that the feedback loop likely occurs cell-autonomously in ISCs because ISCs are sparsely located, we manipulate genes autonomously, and multiple reports previously demonstrated JNK induces ISC proliferation autonomously (Biteau et al, 2008; Buchon et al, 2009; Biteau & Jasper, 2011; Meng & Biteau, 2015; Loudhaief et al, 2017; Hu & Jasper, 2019; Mundorf et al, 2019; Herrera & Bach, 2021). Thus, most likely this is different from the non-autonomous compensatory proliferation or apoptosis-induced proliferation, which is driven by cell death of surrounding cells (Perez-Garijo et al, 2004; Ryoo et al, 2004; Kondo et al, 2006; Fan & Bergmann, 2008; Mollereau et al, 2013).

Physiologically, why does the feedback system that simultaneously promotes death and proliferation exist? Previously, we demonstrated that oncogenic signalling that induces proliferation often causes cell death (Nishida et al, 2021). A similar concept could be applied here. We consider that the ancestral role of caspases is in cell proliferation, which is supported by literature (Shinoda et al, 2019; Eskandari & Eaves, 2022). This also intuitively makes sense: the scenario that a mechanism of cell proliferation acquired cell death seems more probable than the other way around. Thus, we reason that even in the modern time, caspases could play the ancestral role in regulating cell proliferation. To support this idea, the endogenous expression of Dcp-1 was shown to be important for imaginal disc growth previously (Shinoda et al, 2019).

Regarding ISC resistance to cell death, we speculate that such a system exists because tissue stem cells are important for organisms and should not die easily. Among ISCs, it is interesting to note that ISCs in the R3, gastric stem cells in the copper region, are the most resistant to apoptosis. We speculate that the harsh acidic environment of the R3 (Strand & Micchelli, 2011) might make gastric stem cells especially resistant to cell death. Resistance to cell death can be accomplished through a variety of mechanisms. In ISCs, suppression of rpr is mediated by the two-tiered fail-safe mechanism at the chromatin and protein levels. The epigenetic regulation of rpr is similar to its regulation in the salivary gland (Zhang et al, 2014), and distinct from apoptosis resistance in cell cycle–arrested cells (Ruiz-Losada et al, 2022). The role that caspases play in ISCs is distinct from their apoptotic or non-apoptotic roles in enteroblasts (Reiff et al, 2019; Arthurton et al, 2020; Lindblad et al, 2021). Because the ancestral status such as the preservation of genes that predate animal origin is a key feature of tissue stem cells (Alie et al, 2015), we speculate that ISCs may accomplish their relative immortality by keeping the ancestral role of caspases.