AWESOME Launches Redesigned Website and Branding Refresh

AWESOME’s refreshed logo, an evolution of the original, is designed to be friendly and positive, conveying pathways and connections. The branding refresh was foreshadowed at AWESOME’s annual Symposium in May 2023 by CEO Michelle Dilley, who shared a preview with participants. AWESOME's updated website features enhanced functionality and a contemporary new look.

AWESOME Leaders, a nonprofit focused on advancing the future of supply chain leadership, launches an updated website and refreshed logo.

We represent leaders of supply chain networks that reach into every corner of the globe, and the global supply chain is how everything gets done—business, healthcare, infrastructure, and innovation.” — Michelle Dilley, CEO

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AWESOME Leaders, a Chicago-based nonprofit professional group for women leaders in supply chain, today launched a redesigned website, awesomeleaders.org, featuring a branding refresh. AWESOME, which stands for Achieving Women’s Excellence in Supply Chain Operations, Management, and Education, has a mission to advance and transform the future of supply chain leadership.

AWESOME’s updated logo and new website mark more than ten years of facilitating connections and creating collaborative environments in which women leaders can learn and innovate. The branding refresh was foreshadowed at AWESOME’s annual Symposium in May 2023 by CEO Michelle Dilley, who shared a preview of the updated branding with participants and said, “As a member of the AWESOME community, and now CEO, I could not be prouder of who AWESOME has become over the last ten years of our journey, and the progress we’ve made together…you all have done much to lead the journey by growing, developing, modernizing, and advancing your organizations. We want AWESOME to continue to flourish alongside of you and your organizations, as we continue the journey together into the next decade.”

The website and logo were designed by Galambos + Associates, a Chicago-based strategic and visual communications firm specializing in brand elevation. “The refreshed logo is designed as an evolution of the original logo with a similar ‘medallion’ shape and proportions,” explains Luke Galambos, principal. “We retained the organic letter composition, placing emphasis on clarity and legibility. The simplified, rounded letterforms are contemporary, friendly, and positive, conveying pathways and connections. An underline is added below the ‘W’ to emphasize the focus on women and their professional advancement.”

The updated website, awesomeleaders.org, features enhanced functionality for facilitating member interaction and online registration for both virtual and in-person events. Member application, member referral, and event request processes have been streamlined. Sponsorship options and elections are more intuitively accessible as well. The blog functionality has been enhanced for ease of integration with email marketing and social media platforms and will include expanded content including member, industry, and event highlights.

“The website and brand refresh reflects our evolution as an organization and an industry,” said Dilley. “When AWESOME began in 2013, there were fewer women in leadership roles in our industry, and the supply chain field did not have the magnitude of visibility that it does now. The women of AWESOME are some of the world’s top systems thinkers and logistics specialists. We represent leaders of supply chain networks that reach into every corner of the globe, and the global supply chain is how everything gets done—business, healthcare, infrastructure, and innovation. Many women who are in supply chain leadership positions are poised for CEO as a future role. Our work supports them on that path.”

About AWESOME

Founded in 2013 by Ann Drake, AWESOME is a professional women’s group with a mission of advancing and transforming the future of supply chain leadership. Since its inception, the organization has been bringing together senior women leaders in supply chain for connecting, learning, collaboration, recognition, and inspiration. The AWESOME community is now more than 1,500 women in diverse senior supply chain leadership roles across a broad spectrum of organizations. The impact of the organization extends to leaders in all areas of supply chain, the business community, and beyond. For more information on AWESOME, visit awesomeleaders.org.